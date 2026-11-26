Match between Besiktas and Hapoel Beer-Sheva suspended for 30 minutes after confrontation between fans and police in Georgia.

Georgian police have clashed with fans of Turkiye’s Besiktas after they unfurled a Palestinian flag during a Europa League game against Israel’s Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

The clashes resulted in a suspension of about 30 minutes during the 26th minute of the game held in Batumi, Georgia, but it resumed after the interruption on Thursday. Besiktas eventually won 2-1.

Turkish media outlets reported that Georgian police entered the stands and used pepper spray against fans of the Istanbul giant, prompting Danish referee Morten Krogh to stop the game with the score 0-0.

The game was relocated by UEFA to Batumi after Turkish authorities said Istanbul could not host it for safety and security reasons. Unlike two previous Hapoel away games, spectators were allowed in the stadium.

Besiktas accused Georgian police of using “disproportionate” force against supporters before and during the game.

“We strongly condemn the security forces for their use of disproportionate force against our fans,” the Turkish club said in a statement. “We also extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to all our fans affected by these incidents.”

The Turkish Football Federation also strongly condemned the treatment of Besiktas supporters, saying they were subjected to unacceptable behaviour and discrimination in a statement on X. The federation said it would press for an investigation into the incident.

Several other Turkish Super Lig clubs, including Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Erzurumspor, Basaksehir and Samsunspor, condemned the use of force against Besiktas fans.

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Prior to the match, Besiktas players refused to shake hands with their Hapoel counterparts, Turkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A video published by Besiktas on X after the game shows their players posing for a picture behind fans carrying a banner that reads: “Rise up against the occupation. Freedom for Palestine.”

Diplomatic incident

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci spoke to his Georgian counterpart following the game to discuss Turkiye’s concern over the incident.

According to Turkiye’s Interior Ministry, Ciftci expressed concern over the disproportionate use of force against Turkish fans and called for measures to ensure their safe return to Turkiye.

Georgian Interior Minister Sulkhan Tamazashvili reportedly said that UEFA officials had confiscated the fans’ Palestinian flags and that Georgian state authorities had played no role in the confiscation.