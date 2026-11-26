No files from the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise project were accessed, according to media reports.

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FIFA said it had been the victim of a criminal cyberattack that gave unauthorised access to personal and business information, although no files from the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise project were accessed, according to media reports.

FIFA can confirm that it has been the victim of a criminal cyberattack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information,” a FIFA spokesperson told Al Jazeera.

FIFA strongly condemned the “unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data,” adding that such actions were “a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy”.

It also said that :”FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement.”

FIFA did not say how many people or organisations were affected, when the attack took place or what the business information included. Its reference to publication did not say whether any data had appeared online, or where.

Last week, a group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club posted a screenshot on X of what it claimed were FIFA files. Three days later, it appeared to take credit for the hack when responding to a post that said more than 12 gigabytes of internal documents had been leaked.

The person with knowledge of the matter told the Reuters news agency that less than 0.1 percent of the total data held by world football’s governing body was affected.

A FIFA source told The Athletic that the person – or group – responsible for carrying out the cyberattack gained access by impersonating staff rather than a systems or technical failure.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in July that his organisation had scrapped plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors following a widespread backlash.

The plan ‌involved raising up to $4.2bn by selling a 20 percent stake in a new unit that would run FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup.