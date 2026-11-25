Jude Bellingham admits he had ‘no idea’ what he’d done after scoring a goal that drew comparisons with Zinadine Zidane.

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Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has brushed aside comparisons with football great Zinedine Zidane following his sensational goal against PSV in the Champions League.

The England international came on at half-time with Los Blancos trailing and inspired a sensational second-half display, including a magnificent effort from distance, at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Bellingham said he “did not know” how he scored his brilliant goal, flicking the ball up on the edge of the box and slicing a stunning effort inside the far post.

Having seen an acrobatic volley blocked minutes earlier, the England midfielder controlled Kylian Mbappe’s pass with two touches in the air and curled a superb shot into ⁠⁠the far corner from well outside the area.

“I have no idea what I did,” Bellingham told RMTV. “I had the ball in a good position and thought about shooting.”

The 23-year-old, upon joining Real Madrid, took Zidane’s number five shirt in “homage” to the Frenchman, whom he admired, and some have compared his goal to a Zidane-style strike.

“I do things that you guys think are similar to Zidane, but he was much better than me,” Bellingham told reporters.

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho hailed Bellingham’s game-changing display as the midfielder gave Mourinho credit for helping him find arguably the best form he has enjoyed at Madrid in recent weeks, with Los Blancos winning a 10th straight match, but the coach said the midfielder only had himself to thank.

“I think the main figure responsible for what Jude is today is Jude, and his teammates. I try to help a little,” said the Portuguese coach.

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“He’s an absolutely extraordinary player who has everything – he has physicality, he has technique, he has tactical understanding of the game, he has ambition, he has absolutely everything and today, obviously not by himself, but he changed the direction of the match.”

“He’s an absolutely extraordinary player and for me, without any doubt, the best midfielder in the world,” Mourinho said.

Madrid’s victory over the Dutch champions maintained their 100 percent start to the league phase, in which they are provisional leaders.

Mourinho reiterated his view that it was a “scandal” that Bellingham was not ranked in the top 10 players in the world at this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Mbappe netted twice to put Real out of sight before Vinicius Jr got in on the act with a late goal, having struck the post twice earlier in the game.