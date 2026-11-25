Trinity Rodman has not been included in the United States women’s national team squad for a qualifying tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 because of a minor shoulder injury.

Rodman, 24, was injured on Saturday early in the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Current in the NWSL Championship Game — the Spirit’s third consecutive setback in the title match.

She was challenging for a ball when Current defender Laney Rouse collided with her midair and sent Rodman hard to the ground. Rodman left the playing field for several minutes and met with trainers before returning to the game.

Gotham FC midfielder Jaedyn Shaw has replaced Rodman on the 23-player roster for the CONCACAF W Championship tournament, which is a qualifier for the Women’s World Cup next summer in Brazil.

The USA squad opens the tournament on Friday against El Salvador in the quarterfinals in Mansfield, Texas. Eight teams are competing, with the four quarterfinal winners clinching the confederation’s four direct World Cup spots. Jamaica opens with Costa Rica, Canada plays Panama, and Mexico faces Haiti this weekend.

A victory for the Americans would send them to the semifinals on December 1, also at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium. The championship is slated for December 5 in Houston. The tournament also determines the region’s squads for the 2028 Olympics.

Rodman recorded 15 goals and 10 assists in a total of 33 games for the Spirit this season.

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Shaw, who turned 22 on Friday, helped Gotham FC capture the NWSL Shield as the league’s regular-season champion. She scored 11 regular-season goals.