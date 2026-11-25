Man United look to bounce back from defeat in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge, as they travel to Lisbon.

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Who: Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester United

What: UEFA Champions League

Where: Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal

When: Wednesday, November 25 at 8pm (20:00 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera will have live text commentary coverage with the build-up from 17:00 GMT

New Manchester United coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted on Tuesday that his team are not fragile and boast a strong mentality, despite their dismal start to the season.

The Red Devils were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday in Pochettino’s first match at the helm since replacing Michael Carrick.

Man United are 19th in the English top flight and visit Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“I don’t say we are fragile, I say that we are strong, we have a great mentality and a great mindset,” Pochettino told reporters.

“Of course, there are many things that we need to improve, but I think it’s normal, when you’re in the position that we are in the Premier League.”

Pochettino said Man United’s performances last season and qualifying for European football proved that.

“We are not fragile, we are a strong team,” continued the Argentinian coach.

“They showed last season they were capable of finishing third and now we are playing in the Champions League because of their performance.

“Things sometimes happen in football, for different reasons … now we need to identify why; we are already working on it.”

What is the latest on Leny Yoro’s red card for Manchester United?

United’s derby defeat against Liverpool was conditioned by a controversial early red card for defender Leny Yoro, which was revoked earlier Wednesday.

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Pochettino was upset with the decision to dismiss Yoro and said that the red card being rectified would not return the chance to play the match again on an even footing.

“If we have VAR, what were they doing? What were they doing? Are we going to repeat the game?” questioned the coach.

“Are we going to have the possibility to play with similar tools? (To replay) the game 11 against 11?

“[In VAR] we have an unbelievable car, but we need to be at the level to drive, we need to drive in the best way. We love the technology, we accept the technology is there … what were they doing?”

Pochettino suggested Liverpool’s first goal, a free kick scored by Dominik Szoboszlai, should also have been disallowed because Bradley Barcola was in contact with Manchester United’s defensive wall.

“No one talks about the goal that wasn’t legal … check the VAR, check the goal, that should be or must be disallowed,” said Pochettino. “The three points, where are the three points?”

Sporting and United prepare for ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ derby

The match-up between the sides has something of a poignant element to it as they were the first two clubs that Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo played for.

The forward, who now plays in the Saudi Pro League, was spotted by United as a future star after a preseason friendly between the clubs.

Then manager Sir Alex Ferguson immediately moved to bring Ronaldo to United in the summer transfer window of 2003.

What is the latest on United’s other former Sporting star, Fernandes?

United skipper Bruno Fernandes, who joined the club from Sporting in 2020, recently rejected a new contract proposal because of their current situation.

The 32-year-old playmaker’s current deal expires at the end of the season.

“[To return to talks it would take] us to start winning games, and then we can start speaking about the contract,” said Fernandes.

“That’s not important now. It’s irrelevant. Obviously, I know it’s my future and I shouldn’t probably look at it that way because I haven’t got much left in my contract. But I’m not really worried about that.

“I’m more worried about getting results, trying to bring the club back in a position that we can be proud of. And we’re not there at the moment.”

How have Sporting Lisbon fared in the Champions League?

Sporting have three wins and one defeat from their four games so far in the league phase.

How have Man United fared in the Champions League?

Man United have two victories and two defeats from their Champions League matches so far.

What happened the last time Sporting played Manchester United?

United were 2-1 winners in the last meeting between the sides, which came on the way to the Red Devils’ last Champions League crown.

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The group stage match saw Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez net for United in November 2007.

Prediction

The Opta supercomputer has given Sporting a 38.2 percent chance of winning, while offering United a 36.8 percent chance.

Head-to-head

This will only be the fourth competitive meeting between the sides, with United winning three and Sporting winning once.

Sporting Lisbon team news

Sporting have a near-fully fit squad for the game, with only a couple of doubts surrounding Zeno Debast and Nuno Santos.

Predicted Sporting Lisbon lineup

Silva; Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, Goncalves; Suarez

Manchester United team news

Matheus Cunha is suspended following his second yellow card in the match against Roma. Carlos Baleba, Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko are all out injured.

Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Karl Darlow all remain doubts due to knocks.

Predicted Manchester United starting lineup

Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Tielemans, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Fernandes; Zirkzee