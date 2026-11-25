Eleven Bangladeshi players have entered their names for the December 16 IPL auction, a year after Mustafizur Rahman’s expulsion from the league.

Former captain Shakib Al-Hasan and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman are notable absentees on the list of 11 Bangladeshi cricketers who have registered for the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) upcoming player auction, as tensions continue to simmer between the South Asian neighbours.

Top-order batter Towhid Hridoy leads the players, named on a list released on Wednesday, who are seeking a place in the world’s most lucrative cricket franchise league, a year after Mustafiz’s controversial removal from the IPL.

The 11 Bangladeshis feature on an initial list of 1,220 players for the December 16 mini auction in Goa, although the pool will be trimmed before franchises make their selections, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

“With 184 players already retained or picked by the franchises ahead of the auction, a maximum of 66 slots, including 25 overseas slots, are available to be filled,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Apart from Hridoy, who is enjoying great run-scoring form, Hasan Mahmud, Parvez Hossain Emon, Ripon Mondol, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Taskin Ahmed are on the list, according to cricket news outlet Cricinfo.

The presence of Bangladeshi names on the draft auction comes as a surprise, months after the country’s expulsion from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, cohosted by India.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send its team to India over security concerns, which followed a fallout over star pacer Mustafizur’s removal from the Kolkata Knight Riders’ roster upon the BCCI’s instructions.

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Though the BCCI gave no clear reason for his expulsion, the board said it was due to “developments all around” – an apparent reference to the tensions between India and Bangladesh that soared following the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, who then received exile in New Delhi.

The relationship between India and Bangladesh remains tense over Dhaka’s extradition request for Hasina, which New Delhi has yet to comply with.

Among the more than 1,000 players listed for auction, England all-rounder Ben Stokes is among the high-profile names, with a base price of $216,900.

Indian players dominate the initial list, accounting for 939 registrations.

Australia leads the overseas contingent with 53 players, followed by South Africa (40), West Indies (36), New Zealand (25) and Afghanistan (23).

The list also includes players from emerging cricket nations, with 13 registrations from the United States, and 10 each from the United Arab Emirates and Nepal.

Franchises will finalise their squads after the auction, which will determine the player pool for next year’s edition of the competition.