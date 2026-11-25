The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Senegal were the rightful winners of the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

The president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), Abdoulaye Fall, has denied Moroccan allegations that he had “contact” with a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) arbitrator who ruled that Senegal were the rightful winners of the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

The Moroccan federation (FRMF) alleged after Tuesday’s ruling there had been “contact” between Fall and German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, one of the three CAS panel members, 48 hours before they decided “unanimously” to award the trophy to Senegal.

“That is absolutely false. I have never had any exchange with any member of CAS,” said Fall on private television channel TFM on Wednesday.

“It surprised and astonished me that such accusations could even be made. I have never been in contact with anyone in connection with this procedure.”

In January, Senegal won a chaotic final 1-0 after extra-time.

But two months later, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) sensationally overturned the result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory, and the title, after many Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty given to the hosts with the game still goalless.

The CAF Appeals Committee had justified its decision to overturn the result and declare Morocco champions based on Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations.

Those state that if a team “refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered [loser] and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition”.

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However, the Senegal players eventually returned to the pitch and the final carried on.

The three-person CAS panel therefore considered the referee’s decision to restart the final showed “the conditions for resuming the match had been met”, and that articles 82 and 84 were therefore “not applicable in this case”.

The Moroccan federation has the option of lodging an appeal with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, which does not rule on the merits of the case, but intervenes in procedural matters.