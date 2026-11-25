Bruno Fernandes nets twice in Lisbon, but referee’s decisions in spotlight as Mauricio Pochettino denied first win.

Mauricio Pochettino must wait for his first win as Manchester United coach, after a wild 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, with the hosts equalising thanks to a goalkeeping error from Senne Lammens.

The Belgian stopper’s poor handling allowed Luis Suarez to complete a brace for the hosts, cancelling out United playmaker Bruno Fernandes’s double against his former side.

United gave away two penalties in the first half, the second converted by Suarez, before Fernandes equalised from the spot early in the second half.

Fernandes sent United ahead with a lucky bounce taking his effort over the Sporting goalkeeper, before Suarez’s acrobatic effort levelled the game.

United midfielder Youri Tielemans was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card to end a compelling and often erratic match.

A crushing 4-0 defeat by rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend, leaving United 19th, was a disastrous first game at the helm for Pochettino after replacing Michael Carrick.

Pochettino brought Harry Maguire into the three-man defence as he shuffled his pack, as well as starting Joshua Zirkzee in place of the suspended Matheus Cunha.

Neither side took many risks in the opening stages, with few chances of note until the game burst into life midway through the first half as United lost control.

Lisandro Martinez brought down Geny Catamo in the area and Sporting were awarded a penalty.

The hosts blew their chance from the spot, with Suarez’s scuffed effort easily saved by Lammens, but the Red Devils gave away another spot kick just a couple of minutes later.

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Goalkeeper Lammens came flying off his line and clattered Maxi Araujo, and this time Colombian striker Suarez made no mistake from the spot.

Manchester United unhappy with disallowed goals

United thought they had equalised when Amad Diallo hit the crossbar and then nodded home the rebound, but the goal was disallowed to their dismay.

Youri Tielemans was ruled to have fouled Goncalo Inacio, although he seemed to win the ball, upsetting United further after Leny Yoro’s controversial red card against Liverpool on Sunday that was later rescinded.

Fernandes pulled United level early in the second half from the spot after Eduardo Quaresma brought down Martinez.

The former Sporting playmaker calmly stroked his penalty beyond the dive of Kaique Pereira into the bottom left corner.

Fernandes said on the eve of the game he had stopped contract talks because he wanted to focus on helping United improve their form after a dire start to the season.

The midfielder soon had his second goal, with the help of a bizarre bounce off a divot on the pitch.

Fernandes’s low effort from distance seemed bound for Pereira’s hands, but suddenly bounced up off a patch of uneven turf and fortuitously over the goalkeeper’s head.

The Portugal international bent a free-kick narrowly off target as he looked to complete his hat-trick.

Lammens saved well from Sergi Altimira to protect United’s lead as Sporting battled to find an equaliser.

It eventually came from a howler from Lammens, who failed to claim a cross dropping out of the sky, spilling the ball in front of Suarez, who produced a hooked acrobatic effort to score.

Moments later United had the ball in the net at the other end after another goalkeeping error by Pereira, who mishandled Fernandes’s corner, pushing the ball into his own net.

However, what would have been the winner was disallowed for an elbow by Patrick Dorgu on the goalkeeper, a decision the visitors were also unhappy about.