The football club’s president said UEFA had made them aware of a complaint by Israel regarding pro-Palestinian banners.

Turkish football club Galatasaray have defied a complaint from the Israeli government to UEFA regarding support for the Palestinian people as their fans continue to display banners during Champions League matches.

Ahead of the match with Aston Villa on Tuesday, Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek said that European football’s governing body had made the Istanbul-based side aware that the Israeli government had complained about the club’s fans displaying pro-Palestine banners.

“We have learned that the Netanyahu government has lodged a complaint against our club with UEFA over banners displayed by our supporters in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” Ozbek said in a statement to Turkish broadcaster HT Spor, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“As the Turkish nation, we will continue to stand with the oppressed, as we have throughout history, and will not remain silent in the face of the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

Galatasaray fans have regularly displayed banners in support of Palestine and against Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza at local and international fixtures.

As Galatasaray hosted and defeated Aston Villa 1-0 on Tuesday night, Rams Park was filled with banners supporting Palestine.

They included messages that read, “Never forget Gaza, no silence for Genocide!”, “Humanity’s dignity, honour, and pride are you, O Gaza”, “Let Gaza babies live”, and “Free Palestine”.

Ozbek continued in his statement: “As the shared voice of conscience rising against the oppression faced by the Palestinian people around the world also shows, this is not a political stance, but a humanitarian and moral one.

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“We hope that UEFA will also recognise this sensitivity with the same understanding and disregard this complaint, which was made for political reasons.

“After all, keeping football free from politics means not punishing humanitarian and moral stances, but preventing football from being subjected to political pressure.”

Turkiye’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Osman Bak, also lauded the club’s fans.

“I salute the principled and honourable stance of our Galatasaray fans, who expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people to the whole world from the stands,” he wrote on X.

“We will not remain silent in the face of Israel’s oppression of the Palestinian people, and we will resolutely continue our struggle for rights and justice.”

UEFA has not yet responded to Al Jazeera’s request for comment regarding Israel’s complaint over the banners.

According to Article 44 of UEFA’s Safety and Security Regulations, “the promotion or announcement, by any means, of political messages or of any other political actions inside or in the immediate vicinity of the stadium is strictly prohibited before, during and after the match”.