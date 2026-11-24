Court of Arbitration for Sport rules in Senegal’s favour over the controversial final in January.

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Senegal have been reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners ⁠⁠after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld ‌‌their appeal against being stripped of the title.

The Moroccans will lose the title that was controversially awarded to them by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) two months after the chaotic final on January 18 in Rabat, where Senegal emerged 1-0 winners.

CAS’s ruling follows an appeal by Senegal after they were stripped of the title in March by African football’s governing body.

CAF had declared that Senegal forfeited the match when players walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco. The Senegal team returned after 14 minutes and scored in extra time.

The CAS panel, presided over by French sports law expert Gerald Simon with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi ‌‌Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based lawyer and professor of law at the University of Zurich, found that “the ‌‌referee ‌‌did not commit any error of law”, said CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb.

Senegal, who celebrated the trophy win with fanfare on their return home in January, were incensed by the penalty decision and lodged an appeal at CAS, the highest court for sports-related disputes.

Announcing its “crusade” against CAF’s ruling, Senegal’s football governing body then claimed the move could “reshape the world of football” ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠and undermine the principle that refereeing decisions are final.

“This decision cannot even be considered a true sporting justice ruling – it is so crude, so absurd, so irrational,” lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo Perez, representing Senegal’s governing body, had said.

What was the Senegal-Morocco AFCON final controversy?

Senegal were enraged after a late penalty was awarded to Morocco in the second half. The players left the pitch in protest as Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded the spot kick, following a VAR review of a challenge on Morocco forward Brahim Diaz by El Hadji Malick Diouf.

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The Senegalese had already protested to the referee in the second minute of stoppage time about an Ibrahim Sarr goal which was ruled out for a foul.

Before Diaz could take the penalty, the Senegalese players and coaching staff left the field, with many believing the game might well end there.

Senegal eventually returned and Diaz missed the spot kick before the match headed to extra time, when Pape Gueye’s stunning strike settled the game 1-0 in favour of the Teranga Lions.

How did Morocco win the final?

Senegal were ruled to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠have forfeited the final after walking off the pitch, led by coach Pape Thiaw, in protest at the potentially decisive penalty awarded to Morocco.

When play resumed after a delay of about 15 minutes, Morocco forward Brahim Diaz’s penalty was saved. In extra time, Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal that saw Senegal become champions of Africa for the second time.

Less than two months later, CAF ruled Senegal to have forfeited the match by walking off and officially recorded the result as a 3-0 win for Morocco.