Real Madrid come from behind to power past PSV Eindhoven with a 5-1 win in football’s Champions League.

Jude Bellingham scored a sensational goal to help Real Madrid come from behind to thrash PSV 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, continuing their 100 percent start.

Kylian Mbappe netted a brace with Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior also on target for Los Blancos, who fought back strongly in the second half after Ivan Perisic sent the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

Madrid climbed provisionally top of the league phase standings with their fifth victory from five European matches, and 10th consecutive triumph across all football competitions.

PSV put up an impressive fight in the first half, but Jose Mourinho’s side blew them away with a dynamic showing in the second, inspired by England midfielder Bellingham.

The former Birmingham and Borussia Dortmund star watched the first half from the bench, with Mourinho explaining he had a minor fitness issue.

However, with Madrid trailing to Perisic’s penalty, Mourinho called on Bellingham at the interval, and the 23-year-old inspired a memorable second-half display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ruben van Bommel drilled wide early on for Dutch champions PSV, while Vinicius crashed a shot off the bar at the other end.

PSV took the lead when Aurelien Tchouameni trod on Sven Mijnans’s foot, and Perisic rifled in the resulting penalty.

Mourinho made a triple change at half-time, including bringing on Bellingham, and Madrid were transformed.

Five minutes into the second half, the record 15-time champions were level, with Valverde finishing a slick team move.

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Vinicius, who looked more like himself after a shaky start to the season, crossed for Yan Diomande to feed Arda Guler. The Turkish midfielder’s gentle back-heel flick set up Valverde to drive home at the near post.

Madrid were rampant, and after PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovar saved from Guler and Mbappe, Bellingham netted a marvellous second.

The midfielder collected a loose ball on the edge of the box, flicked it up and then sliced a stunning volley across the despairing Kovar and inside the post.

Vinicius was denied one-on-one before Mbappe netted Madrid’s third with a clinical finish after being set up by Guler.

Mbappe, who has scored in each of Madrid’s Champions League matches this season, rounded the goalkeeper to add a fourth.

Vinicius scored his first goal for Madrid since August to wrap things up after Bellingham lobbed a pass in behind PSV’s battered defence.

Mourinho jumped up in celebration after Vinicius prodded home, with the Portuguese coach hoping it will herald an overdue return to form for the Brazilian international.