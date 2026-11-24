Who: Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund

What: UEFA Champions League

Where: Emirates Stadium, London, United Kingdom

When: Tuesday, November 24 at 8pm (20:00 GMT).

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up from 17:00 GMT before our live text commentary stream.

Premier League holders Arsenal face German giants Borussia Dortmund for the first time in more than a decade, as the Champions League returns for matchday five action.

Arsenal and their fans were left frustrated at the weekend despite opening up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United.

But a firm grip on their English top-flight title defence and a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions give Mikel Arteta’s side plenty of reasons to be optimistic for Tuesday’s UCL fixture in north London.

Dortmund, too, have been impressive in their own ways. Unbeaten in Germany this season, they sit two points clear of defending champions Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga table. Niko Kovac’s team are also on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Eberechi Eze, who also scored in the last game, has been Arsenal’s leading scorer in this year’s Champions League with two goals so far, while fellow stars Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have also bagged a goal each.

In the Dortmund camp, veteran striker Serhou Guirassy is the outright leader with four goals – figures that also make him the joint fourth-highest in the competition.

How have Arsenal played in the Champions League?

Arsenal are third in the league phase standings, with 10 points from four games. The Gunners have won three games – against Napoli, Lille and Slavia Prague – and drawn once, with Bayern.

Advertisement

Only Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have performed better than Arsenal, with 100 percent records.

How have Dortmund played in the Champions League?

Dortmund are 12th in the standings with nine points. They have won three games – against Villarreal, Sabah and Real Betis – and lost once, to Bodo/Glimt.

What happened the last time Arsenal and Dortmund met?

The last time the two teams met in a competitive match was in the 2014-15 season.

Dortmund won 2-0 in Germany in their first encounter and Arsenal beat them by the same scoreline in England in the reverse leg.

Predictions: Arsenal vs Dortmund

Opta’s supercomputer has picked Arsenal as favourites.

They are predicted to have a 65.2 percent chance of winning, while Dortmund’s odds of victory are 15.8 percent. A draw is a 19 percent probability.

Head-to-head: Arsenal vs Dortmund

(Only in the Champions League)

Matches: 8

Arsenal wins: 4

Dortmund wins: 3

Draws: 1

Form guide

(Last five matches across all competitions; latest game first)

Arsenal: D-W-W-W-L

Dortmund: W-W-W-D-W

Team news and predicted lineups

Arsenal

Goalkeeper David Raya is doubtful after he was forced off in the second half against Newcastle with a shoulder injury and missed Monday’s training session.

Winger Saka has been sidelined for another month with a thigh injury and midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty, is out for a few weeks.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Jurrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze; Kai Havertz

Dortmund

Dortmund have a long list of injured players, including Carney Chukwuemeka (muscle) and Emre Can (ACL).

Predicted Dortmund XI:

Gregor Kobel; Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini; Julian Ryerson, Joey Veerman, Felix Nmecha, Daniel Svensson; Jobe Bellingham, Fabio Silva; Serhou Guirassy

Arsenal vs Dortmund: Livestreaming, TV channel

United Kingdom: TNT Sports, Amazon Prime

Middle East and North Africa: beIN

United States: Paramount+, TUDN, DAZN

India: Sony Sports Network

South Africa: SuperSport

Advertisement

You can find your regional broadcaster on UEFA’s official broadcaster listing.