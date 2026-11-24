Arsenal dominate the chances as Borussia Dortmund fight back for a 1-1 draw in football’s Champions League.

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Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres showed why he is such a polarising figure with a thunderous goal and a crucial miss in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had urged Gyokeres to seize his opportunity after selecting the Swedish striker instead of Kai Havertz for the league phase tie at London’s Emirates Stadium.

Initially, Gyokeres looked like he was doing just that with his first goal at Emirates this season, and only his third for the Gunners in all competitions.

But the 28-year-old has been much maligned for his erratic displays since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2025.

And he gave more ammunition to his critics when he missed a golden opportunity to seal the points with a woeful header in the closing stages.

Dortmund had equalised through Maximilian Beier by then, and Arteta was left to rue his decision to put his faith in Gyokeres.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, but this was not a vintage display by the English champions, who failed to win at home for the first time this season.

In a showdown between the current leaders of the Premier League and the Bundesliga, Arsenal were too profligate in attack and error-prone at the back to say they deserved all three points.

Arsenal sit fifth in the league phase with three wins and two draws from their five matches, while seventh-placed Dortmund are one point behind them.

Arteta will hope for a much more ruthless display in a significant Premier League showdown with spluttering title rivals Manchester City in north London on Sunday.

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Arsenal were in control at the start, and Christos Tzolis’s strike bounced just over before Gyokeres tested Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel with a long-range drive.

It was a warning Dortmund failed to heed as Gyokeres put Arsenal ahead in the 10th minute.

Fatally backing off when Gyokeres took possession 25 yards from goal, Dortmund’s defenders were punished by the Swede as he unleashed a superb dipping strike that flashed into the roof of the net.

Arsenal’s luck runs out in Champions League

Tzolis nearly doubled Arsenal’s lead with a curler that forced a sprawling save from Kobel.

Declan Rice almost replicated Gyokeres’s goal with a ferocious blast that fizzed just over.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was deputising for David Raya in goal for Arsenal after his fellow Spaniard suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s draw at Newcastle.

Such was Arsenal’s dominance that Kepa did not make a save until the final minute of the first half when he blocked Joane Gadou’s shot at the near post.

But Dortmund have a well-earned reputation as a stronger team in the second half this season, and they lived up to that tag once again.

Dortmund had a strong penalty appeal rejected after Gyokeres blocked a corner with his arm.

And with Arsenal unusually sloppy at the back, Dortmund’s pressure was rewarded in the 55th minute.

Gadou surged towards the Arsenal area before slipping a pass into Beier, who eluded Gabriel Magalhaes to plant a clinical low finish past Kepa.

Kobel saved Piero Hincapie’s close-range header as Arsenal tried to respond, while Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham had a goal disallowed for a tight offside.

Gyokeres wasted his chance to finish as Arsenal’s hero for once when he sent a close-range diving header woefully wide from Martin Odegaard’s cross.

Arsenal’s luck was out after Odegaard’s delivery twice hit the post and appeared to strike Serhou Guirassy’s hand before it was finally scrambled clear.

Rice was equally unfortunate with a first-time drive that cannoned back off the near post to leave Arsenal frustrated.