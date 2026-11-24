As Morocco enjoys success on and off the pitch, is it benefitting from preferential treatment, or setting an example?

Morocco’s growing influence in African football is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

From reaching the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to hosting major continental competitions and preparing to cohost the 2030 World Cup, it has arguably become Africa’s dominant footballing nation.

Morocco is also preparing to welcome FIFA’s 77th Congress in Rabat on March 18, 2027, and the country hosted the last two editions of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. Three of its players – Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari – feature on the 10-person shortlist for the 2026 men’s CAF Player of the Year award.

For some, Morocco represents what sustained investment, strategic planning and football diplomacy can achieve. Others, however, question whether its growing concentration of hosting opportunities and institutional influence is creating an imbalance within African football.

Kamilla Swart, an associate professor and Director of the Master of Science in Sport and Entertainment Management programme at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Doha, Qatar, says Morocco’s current position is the product of a strategy developed over several years.

“I think it’s a case of Morocco building its expertise over a long period of time,” she said.

“So if you even think of, you know, everybody talks about the Mohammed VI Football Academy that was inaugurated in 2010. So it’s not something that’s just happened now.”

Morocco bid unsuccessfully to host the World Cup several times before finally winning a joint bid for 2030. Swart said those bids enabled the country to assess its weaknesses and establish the infrastructure needed to compete for major international events.

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However, Swart said that Morocco’s repeated hosting of CAF events has raised questions about whether other African countries are getting sufficient hosting opportunities.

“On the one hand, I can understand why all these events are going to Morocco,” Swart said.

“And on the other hand, I can see the point of view where there may be some scepticism or mixed feelings about that – potentially the rest of the continent is not benefitting from that.”

Some have also accused CAF of giving Morocco preferential treatment. These concerns intensified following the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco. Senegal initially won the game 1-0 after extra time, but the match was overshadowed by a late penalty awarded to Morocco, prompting Senegal’s players to temporarily leave the pitch in protest.

On March 17, 2026, CAF’s Appeal Board overturned an earlier disciplinary ruling, declared Senegal to have forfeited the final by leaving the pitch under Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) regulations and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in favour of an appeal by Senegal and reinstated them as champions on Tuesday.

Speaking before that ruling, Kenyan sport lawyer and arbitrator Khayran Noor told Al Jazeera, “I think we need to distinguish between two issues: Morocco’s genuine institutional and infrastructural progress, and the responsibility of CAF to ensure that its decision-making processes are transparent and beyond reasonable suspicion.”

When it comes to awarding hosting rights, a CAF Executive Committee assesses the facilities and documentation submitted by bidding countries before making the final hosting decision.

However, Noor believes the process would benefit from greater transparency, including published evaluation criteria, independent technical assessments, disclosure of potential conflicts of interest and explanations of final decisions.

She also warned against allowing financial strength to translate into disproportionate political influence. Article 17 of the CAF Statutes provides each member association with one vote at the General Assembly, irrespective of its financial capacity.

“Morocco should be entitled to benefit from its investments, but every other African federation should have a meaningful opportunity to demonstrate its own capacity,” Noor said.

“Ultimately, institutional confidence is built not only by making the right decisions, but also by demonstrating that those decisions were reached fairly.”

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Morocco’s hosting profile also has an important commercial dimension, some experts say. CAF depends heavily on broadcasting and sponsorship revenues, making the quality of its competitions and broadcasting standards central to its financial sustainability.

Gerard Akindes, a Beninese-born sports management scholar, international consultant and former professional athlete, believes the concentration of major competitions in Morocco is partly down to the uneven quality of football infrastructure and broadcasting production elsewhere on the continent.

“AFCON is what makes CAF’s revenue,” Akindes told Al Jazeera. “And they want the best product possible that they can sell to broadcasters to generate revenue that is going to sustain the organisation.”

Akindes also suggested that Morocco’s willingness to host competitions when other countries were unable or unwilling to do so had strengthened its relationship with CAF.

“Morocco managed to get a lot of influence because they saved the organisation several times by hosting events that nobody wanted to host,” he said. “When you do that, they probably get some return.”

‘It’s a conspiracy theory’

Morocco’s growing presence on the CAF Awards shortlist has also generated debate over preferential treatment.

The 2026 ceremony returns to Lagos on December 2, marking Nigeria’s first time hosting the event since 2014. However, the absence of Nigerian players from the men’s Player of the Year shortlist has attracted criticism, particularly among supporters who expected players such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey to feature.

Morocco, meanwhile, has three nominees, including reigning winner Hakimi.

CAF-accredited journalist and Brila Media contributor Adeniyi Adebanjo believes the reaction should be considered alongside the performances of the shortlisted players and the wider dissatisfaction among African football supporters following the controversy surrounding the 2025 AFCON final, particularly CAF’s handling of the disciplinary proceedings and their decision to award Morocco a 3-0 victory.

He rejected suggestions that the rescheduling of the awards ceremony was connected to the dispute between Senegal and Morocco or intended to influence the voting process.

“I think this is a conspiracy theory,” he said. “I don’t necessarily ascribe to the idea that CAF is playing some type of game with this.”

Nigerian exercise physiologist and University of Lagos lecturer Victor Damilola Ademola – who has visited Morocco three times in the last 12 months – believes the country’s success reflects a systematic development of players at all levels of the game.

Morocco has also been effective in integrating eligible diaspora players into its national teams, strengthening its talent pool.

“They have invested significantly in training facilities, stadiums and sports science infrastructure, including facilities for youth development. The Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat is an excellent example,” he said.

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“What matters is not just the facilities themselves, but how they support player development, conditioning, medical care and preparation across different age groups.”

Ademola cautioned against interpreting every Moroccan achievement as evidence of preferential treatment from CAF and argued that Morocco’s progress should also encourage other African countries to examine their own football administration, international engagement, infrastructure and player development.

“There is no established proof that CAF is deliberately favouring Morocco because of its investments or hosting contributions … [although] when similar concerns keep emerging, they deserve scrutiny rather than automatic dismissal,” he said.

“At the same time, we must not use these controversies to excuse our own shortcomings.”