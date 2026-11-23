Senegal are contesting CAF’s decision to declare Morocco champions, despite Senegal winning the final 1-0 in January.

The Court of Arbitration ‌for Sport (CAS) will release its decision on Senegal’s appeal against ⁠being stripped of ⁠this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title on Tuesday.

Senegal are contesting the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to declare Morocco champions, despite Senegal ⁠beating the hosts 1-0 in extra time in January’s final in Rabat, and the outcome will be announced on Tuesday, the court confirmed on Monday.

It did not give a time for the announcement.

CAS heard the arguments of Senegal, Morocco and CAF in Lausanne ⁠in early October.

It had initially promised a decision within days of the hearing on ‌October 8 but then decided to issue a complete ruling, including legal grounds, known as a CAS Award. That process requires several weeks.

CAS Awards hold the same value as a national court judgement, enforceable in accordance with the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards. Awards may be enforced by sports federations or state courts, depending on the circumstances.

In the final, Senegal ⁠walked off the pitch for 14 minutes after a penalty ⁠was awarded against them late in regulation time, with several players returning to the dressing room in protest before they resumed play.

Morocco missed the spot kick, sending the match into extra time, where Senegal ⁠scored the winner to secure victory.

Advertisement

However, they were stripped of the title two months later after CAF’s Appeal Board ruled ⁠that Senegal had forfeited the match by walking off ⁠the pitch, overturning the result and awarding a 3-0 victory to Morocco.

Senegal appealed the CAF ruling to sport’s highest court, CAS, on March 25, but it was heard some six months later. The ‌basis of its arguments is that the referee’s decision is final and he allowed the match to be completed.

The CAS panel is presided over by French sports law ‌expert ‌Gerald Simon, with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Hamburg-based lawyer and professor of law at the University of Zurich, Ulrich Haas.