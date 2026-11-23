His eighth success in the premier class of motorcycling pulled Marc Marquez level with Italian great Giacomo Agostini.

Spaniard Marc Marquez has been crowned MotoGP world champion for a record-equalling eighth time, screaming with joy at the Portuguese Grand Prix after a remarkable comeback this season.

Ducati rider Marquez finished eighth on Sunday as Italian Marco Bezzecchi rode to victory in southern Portugal, but it was enough to seal a second consecutive world title.

On crossing the line, the 33-year-old Marquez leapt from his bike and was hoisted up by his team before he ran towards his fans screaming with his arms aloft.

“We need to be happy. I know that we are here celebrating a historic moment. I know how I suffered,” said ‌an emotional Marquez, who underwent double surgery midway through the season.

“I know that in the middle of the season, the fans believed more than I did. My people believed more than I did. But I kept pushing; I kept doing my best.

“I said last year that it was a championship where I was at peace with myself. This one is for all the fans that believed in me from 2020 until now. So thanks to all of you, this is for all of you.”

His eighth success in the premier class of motorcycling pulled Marquez level with Italian great Giacomo Agostini, who won his titles between 1966 and 1975.

As a final flourish, the Spaniard ascended a staircase accompanied by the silhouette of a goat on the screen, a nod to his growing ‘Greatest of All Time’ status, before receiving a golden commemorative helmet from Agostini himself.

Advertisement

He then attached another plaque with his name engraved on it on the Tower of Champions before embracing and lifting it over his head.

Marquez’s latest triumph is even more remarkable given the Spaniard’s injury- and crash-blighted campaign in which he had to wait until the eighth race in Hungary on June 7 before claiming his first win.

Marquez suffered a flat tyre in the season-opener in Thailand in March, fell at the Spanish GP in Jerez and again at the French GP where he picked up a foot fracture which ruled him out of the following race, the Catalan GP.

Making his comeback at the Italian GP in Mugello, he trailed Bezzecchi by 102 points in early June, just weeks after undergoing foot surgery on top of a previous operation on his injured shoulder.

But the Spaniard managed to bounce back once again, defying those who had already written him off.

Once he got rolling, he roared into a regular winning run with seven Grands Prix and 10 sprint race victories in all this season.

While not as obviously dominant as winning 11 GPs in the 2025 season, when an unexpected return to form following his 2024 switch to Ducati gave him a new lease of life, the latest win is as impressive.

Marquez had been the youngest-ever premier-class champion in his debut season in 2013 for Honda and then went on to win the title in five of the next six seasons.

He also overtook his great rival Valentino Rossi, who won seven MotoGP titles, although the swashbuckling Italian has 89 individual race wins in the top category compared with Marquez’s 80.

Having crashed during Saturday’s sprint race, Marquez rode out Sunday’s GP safely, needing only to finish in the top nine to secure his 10th title across all categories combined.

Aprilia’s Bezzecchi won Sunday’s race to complete the double in Portugal, having also won the sprint, with his stablemate Jorge Martin of Spain crossing in second.

With a total of 439 points and seven victories this year, this was enough for Marquez to keep his rivals at bay.

Martin is second with 396 points but only one win, and Bezzecchi, who has 394 points and seven first-place finishes, is third ahead of the season finale in Valencia, Spain, next weekend.

“Thank you for this bike,” Marquez told his team Ducati during his victory lap.