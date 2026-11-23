Cricket's die-hard fans say players are being forced to partake in aggression for the benefit of politicians.

Doha, Qatar – Heated exchanges, scowling faces, body shoves, handshake controversies and trophy ceremony boycotts.

Cricket fans from India and Pakistan are no strangers to seeing their teams throw childlike tantrums on the field. Some even believe it’s the fire that fuels sport’s fiercest rivalry.

On Sunday, when the nations met in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha, the temperature on the pitch matched the typically hot Middle Eastern afternoon.

Not long after Pakistan opted to bat first, India’s fast bowler Harshit Rana and Pakistan’s top-order batters were involved in what did not seem like a friendly exchange. Verbal blows were exchanged and dismissed batters were given hostile send-offs.

The trend continued during India’s innings, which ended 48 runs short of the target, giving the Pakistanis a rare victory over their neighbours.

In the stands, though, the supporters were following a different script.

It took a few hours for the West End International Cricket Stadium to fill up – with Sunday being the first working day of the week in Qatar – but towards the second half of the match, the attendance came close to its 10,000-person capacity.

Supporters of both countries, as well as neutral cricket fans, mingled in the stands while wearing their respective teams’ shirts, waving their own countries’ flags and chanting their players’ names.

‘Worrying signs’

For many, such as Abrar Hussain and Mohammed Saeed Khan, there didn’t seem to be a need for segregation while watching a sport both nations follow with equal fervour.

Advertisement

“We have been friends for over six years,” Khan told Al Jazeera.

Wearing a replica blue shirt of the Indian team, Khan sat next to his Pakistani friend Hussain, dressed in Pakistan’s shirt.

“We share accommodation, meals and a love for the game that goes beyond any rivalry,” the man from India’s southern port metropolis of Mumbai explained.

Khan and Hussain, who are teammates in a weekend cricket league in Doha, expressed their disappointment at the “politicisation of the sport.”

“Politics should stay out of the game,” said Hussain, a native of Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi.

“The game of cricket is very close to our heart. We don’t want anything spoiling our game.”

Recent cricket encounters between the two nations – at all levels, from senior men’s teams to women’s sides, as well as age-group teams – have been heavily politicised following their intense four-day conflict last May.

Four months after both countries returned from the brink of all-out war, their cricket teams met in the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 and seemed to carry the bitterness of the conflict onto the field.

India’s players avoided shaking hands with Pakistanis, who made gestures linked to the cross-border aerial fight. The tournament ended with the victorious Indian team refusing to accept the trophy from the Pakistani head of the Asian Cricket Council.

The pattern has followed every India-Pakistan cricket encounter and even found its way into the Under-19 Asia Cup, where Indian players’ behaviour after sealing a win was heavily criticised.

Indian cricket fan Khan believes many players don’t want to partake in such aggression but are “forced into the act” at the behest of politicians and the younger generation is following suit.

“Cricket boards should take disciplinary action against [such] players and ensure that this behaviour is not passed on to the next generation.”

Khan’s teammate and good friend, Hussain, agreed.

“It is a worrying sign for the sport,” he said of the on-field antics.

“Politics has poisoned cricket and the fact that young cricketers show this behaviour is not good for the future of the game.”

A cultural experience

The venue for the tournament in Qatar is in the heart of Asian Town, a Doha suburb inhabited by migrants from South Asia who work in the capital’s Industrial Area.

For several thousand workers, a tournament bringing their home nations to their neighbourhood is a welcome change from the everyday grind of their work lives.

Advertisement

To have these matches a short walk away from their accommodation is an added bonus.

However, the lure of an India-Pakistan cricket match brought fans from across the Gulf state.

Doha resident Avinash Daniel, originally from India’s capital New Delhi, brought along his young family and two friends after hearing about the fixture.

“It’s our first time watching an India-Pakistan match at a stadium and it’s been a great experience,” Daniel said.

Sweeping his gaze around the stand, he pointed out that a mix of Indian and Pakistani fans surrounded his group but they were happily mingling with each other.

“There are no different sides in the stands,” he said with a shrug. “No Indian stands, no Pakistani stands. We are all mixed. It’s a wonderful cultural experience.”

Daniel, a railway engineer, believed the politicisation of cricket only benefits politicians, not cricketers or fans, who only want to enjoy the sport that offers a brief respite to its billions of fans.

“At the end of this match, both Indians and Pakistanis will go out and eat the same mandi – a traditional Arab rice and meat dish – probably cooked and served by Indians and Pakistanis.”