Alcaraz joins an exclusive list, becoming one of only four men to have won all four majors and the ATP Finals.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz powered past world number one Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) on Sunday to win his ⁠maiden ATP Finals title.

The Spaniard, who returned at the US Open after a four-month break due to a wrist injury, saved three set points in the tiebreak before completing his 14th consecutive victory and ending the year with a ⁠third straight title, having also triumphed in Vienna and Paris.

The 23-year-old, who is the youngest man to have completed the career Grand Slam, secured the biggest tour title that had eluded him after finishing runner-up at the ATP Finals last year.

Since losing in the quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open, he has won four titles with a 22-1 record.

“For me, it’s been an amazing week,” ‌Alcaraz said. “I couldn’t have ended the week in a better way. I’m just really proud and really happy with everything I have done this week.

“I’ve been through really difficult moments within myself, with my team, and we went through everything playing great tennis. This trophy is something I have been chasing for a really long time.

“It means the world to me.”

For Zverev, the defeat brought an end to his most successful season, in which he won his first two Grand Slam titles and rose to the top of the world rankings.

Alcaraz initially faced little resistance ⁠from a sluggish Zverev, who had not dropped a set en route to the final. ⁠The German struggled with his usually booming serve and made 19 unforced errors in the first set.

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What had been billed as a blockbuster turned out to be a one-man show after Alcaraz bagged an early break to take control of the first set.

Zverev, a two-time ATP Finals ⁠champion, had saved all six break points he had faced during the group stage, but on Sunday he was struggling to keep pace with Alcaraz from the start.

The Spaniard earned ⁠five break points during the German’s first two service games, converting one of ⁠them. By the end of the fifth game, Zverev had racked up 15 unforced errors.

While the Spaniard buzzed around the court with his trademark intensity, chasing down every ball and nodding along to the music in the arena during the changeovers, Zverev looked sluggish and slow.

He earned one break back ‌to cut Alcaraz’s lead to 4-2, but three points later his frustration boiled over when he argued with the umpire over a time violation warning.

The second set looked to be following a similar pattern, with Alcaraz keeping the level ‌high ‌and earning another early break.

But Zverev won three games on the trot to lead 5-4 and eventually forced a tiebreak. He could not convert any of his three consecutive set points, however, before Alcaraz clinched the win.

Alongside Roger Federer, Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz now forms part of an exclusive list of men to have won all four majors and the ATP Finals.