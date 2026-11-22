Red Bull’s Verstappen dug deep to fend off Antonelli and Russell in a race that saw a jaw-dropping 35 lead changes.

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Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a crazy, slipstreaming Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in four years, while Mercedes rival George Russell hit the barriers late on and finished ⁠ninth.

In a race featuring 35 lead changes over 50 laps, with drivers running nose-to-tail under the floodlights and track advantage swinging back and forth like a yo-yo, McLaren’s 2025 champion Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri finished second and third behind the pole-sitter on Saturday.

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided again in a ‌race in which both collected 10-second penalties for separate incidents and finished seventh and 10th, respectively.

“That was crazy. Really, really surreal and something I’ve never seen before in Formula One myself,” said Verstappen, who beat Norris by 0.639 seconds.

“It was a crazy amount of fighting, and the slipstream was so big that it was just impossible to drive off and it was just crazy how many people were just following.”

Mercedes have already won both titles, with 20-year-old Italian ⁠Kimi Antonelli this month becoming the youngest ever Formula One world champion, ⁠while Verstappen and Russell started the weekend scrapping to end the season as overall runner-up.

Verstappen’s fourth win in six races sent him 37 points clear of Ferrari’s Hamilton, with Russell, who started on the front row, dropping to fourth overall and ⁠level with Norris.

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Antonelli was fourth, with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly fifth and teammate Franco Colapinto sixth. Carlos Sainz was eighth for Williams in the Spaniard’s ⁠250th race.

“I think that must have been the most chaotic ⁠race ever in the history of Formula One,” said Norris.

“I didn’t know what was happening half the time. I didn’t know if I was going to have the best race and have a chance to win or end up last. It had ‌everything this race.”

Piastri, who started 17th, could only agree.

“They say Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and that was pretty entertaining to be a part of,” said the Australian.

“It was ‌pretty ‌random. You would pass someone on one straight super easy, then the next straight you would struggle and then with someone else it would be different strengths and weaknesses.”