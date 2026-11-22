Leny Yoro’s red card for Manchester United after just eight minutes paved the way for a 4-0 football defeat at Anfield.

Mauricio Pochettino endured a nightmare start to his Manchester United reign as the 10-man Red Devils were humbled 4-0 by old rivals Liverpool at Anfield Stadium.

Leny Yoro’s red card eight minutes in set the tone as Andoni Iraola’s side raced into a 2-0 lead after just 13 minutes and spurned a host of chances before adding to their advantage after the break.

United have now conceded 34 goals in all competitions – the most of any top-flight team in any of Europe’s major leagues. But in truth, the hosts could well have matched, or even surpassed, their famous 7-0 victory in 2023 in this fixture.

Pochettino’s side sit 19th, a point off the bottom of the table, in English football’s Premier League, with eight points from 11 games. Meanwhile, the Reds are up to fourth, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool were already well on top when the game turned after eight minutes as Matthijs de Ligt – who struggled throughout after being handed his first Premier League start in 357 days in Pochettino’s first selection – was caught out by a long ball down the left channel which allowed Alexander Isak to race towards goal.

Yoro chased him back and, despite a heavy touch from the Swede on the edge of the box, his clumsy challenge just outside the area led to a straight red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Matters got immediately worse for the visitors as Dominik Szoboszlai whipped home the low free kick, beating Bruno Fernandes on the end of the wall and the dive of Senne Lammens in goal to find the bottom corner.

It was 2-0 just three minutes later, when the lively Rio Ngumoha glided into the box on the left and fired a cross into the middle, which Florian Wirtz pirouetted to turn home with a close-range volley off the underside of the bar.

With United in disarray at the back, Pochettino brought on Harry Maguire in place of Bryan Mbeumo to form a five-man defence.

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Although the visitors found a foothold in the game, the home pressure continued as Isak and Ngumoha fired narrowly past the post while Alexis Mac Allister was denied by a smart save from Lammens and Isak’s shot on the turn was somehow deflected over the top by the diving Maguire.

Szoboszlai saw a long-range effort tipped over by the flying Lammens shortly after the turnaround and saw another effort saved soon after.

Bradley Barcola spurned a glorious chance of a third just before the hour after beating the offside trap, but dragged a tame effort well wide with only Lammens to beat.

Isak missed another wonderful chance after de Ligt misjudged a bouncing ball to allow him another clear run on goal, but the Swede lashed wildly past the near post when one-on-one with Lammens.

Barcola fired over the bar after spinning away from de Ligt on 65 minutes, but the Frenchman nipped past Lisandro Martinez and burst in behind the defence before squaring neatly for Ngumoha to slam home the third a minute later.

Martinez denied Barcola a fourth with a last-ditch block at the far post while Lammens dived to turn around a powerful Isak strike and clawed a curling Szoboszlai shot around the upright with 15 minutes to go.

Virgil van Dijk headed inches wide from a Wirtz cross, but Victor Munoz swept a sublime fourth eight minutes from time after a lovely reverse pass into the box from Wirtz.

United had the chance of a consolation in stoppage time as sub Joshua Zirkzee broke away and found Fernandes. But the United skipper’s shot was turned wide by Allison.