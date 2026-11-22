United suffer their worst result under a new manager in 100 years as Liverpool cruise past Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Share Welcome to Manchester! Liverpool give Poch crash course in United’s woes on social media

If Mauricio Pochettino had any doubt about the size of the job in front of him at Manchester United, his players confirmed his worst fears within 13 minutes of his first game in charge – a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

As the home side surged into a two-goal lead in the opening exchanges at Anfield, with the away side reduced to 10 men, the sinking sensation for United – who are second bottom of the Premier League – immediately returned.

Any ‘new-manager bounce’, as feared by Reds manager Andoni Iraola, had no time to materialise with a rash challenge from Lenny Yoro on Alexander Isak leading to a straight red in the eighth minute.

The resulting free-kick was powered home by Dominik Szoboszlai, with Florian Wirtz thereafter converting a sharp attack in a flash – ending the match as a contest.

Pochettino slammed the decision to send off Yoro after the game, but there was a familiar feeling about the performance overall.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at five key takeaways as the opening salvo of the ninth manager since United’s last league title in 2013 fell apart – resulting in the worst start for a new manager of the club in 100 years.

Was the referee right to send off Manchester United’s Lenny Yoro?

Even though United have greater concerns, the answer was undoubtedly: no. The question for the referee, in sending off Yoro for denying a goalscoring opportunity, had four considerations: distance between the offence and the goal, general direction of the play, likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball, and location and number of defenders.

Advertisement

Of those guidelines, the most pertinent were the direction of play, which was at an angle across the box, and the likelihood of keeping control of the ball – Isak arguably had no control of it at all after a heavy first touch that allowed United keeper Senne Lammens to gather.

VAR (video assistant referee) had the chance to ask the referee to reconsider his decision, but decided there was no clear and obvious error. Had the referee reviewed the red card, then he would have surely decided a yellow card would have sufficed.

The play that led to the card being shown, however, was even more questionable than the outcome.

Was Pochettino right to bench Maguire for Man United?

The release of the team sheets, an hour and 15 minutes before kickoff, was the first moment all United fans looked to.

For all the pre-game comments by Pochettino, the Argentinean’s starting 11 was always going to be the first true sense of his evaluation of United’s current woes.

Dropping defender Harry Maguire, a former club captain, was a massive call – all the more so given the inexperience of Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, who were both selected ahead of the ex-England stalwart.

The ref’s mistake in sending off Yoro was clear, but Yoro and de Ligt were heavily exposed in the play that led to the sending-off.

The latter is easing his way back into first-team action after a year out with a back injury and found himself in no-man’s land as Isak chased a long ball. Yoro sought to cover, but was clumsy and ill-advised in his attempt, allowing Isak to draw what was only a soft challenge and connection.

United were plucky after the change forced by the sending-off, with Maguire replacing the clearly, and understandably, disappointed Bryan Mbeumo.

Maguire’s fine, last-ditch block from Isak’s close-range pivot and shot saved United’s blushes five minutes before the break, and made Pochettino’s first big call look all the worse.

A scuffed attempt at a clearance early in the second half by de Ligt allowed Isak clean through only for the Liverpool forward to slice his effort.

By the time Rio Ngumoha added a 66th-minute third, all the questions about a defence that had previously shipped 30 goals in 15 games this season had been answered. The fourth from Victor Munoz was inevitable, and it could have been a lot worse for United on the day.

Their last defeat at Anfield was a 7-0 victory for the home side – a repeat was certainly possible had Liverpool been more clinical.

Matters were so bad that the former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher commented on Sky Sports that he “felt sorry” for de Ligt prior to his eventual substitution in the second half.

Advertisement

The consensus was that Pochettino made the wrong call before the start.

What other Man United changes did Pochettino make at Liverpool?

Yoro and de Ligt have been peripheral figures in their time with the Old Trafford club, for varying reasons including injury, but they were not the only big calls made by Pochettino.

Another injury-plagued player, Patrick Dorgu, was also given a start – and in a formation which was not wholly clear. The popular Amad Diallo was forced to make do with a place on the bench alongside Maguire.

Dorgu, whose form has been indifferent at best, can operate as a wide defender or attacker. It appeared as though he was given some licence on the left to get forward, with United reverting to a back four, Lisandro Martinez covering on the flank in defence and Diogo Dalot holding back on the right.

Whether it was a back four or five to begin with – the latter explaining the absence of the more forward-minded Diallo – United were quickly forced to the latter with the sending-off and the sacrifice of Mbeumo at the other end of the pitch.

Not only was the decision to pick two less experienced centre-backs at Anfield a monumental – and ultimately costly – call, the move to switch to an unfamiliar feel across the backline was a painful lesson for Pochettino, who himself is more accustomed to a 4-2-3-1 setup.

What next for Manchester United and Mauricio Pochettino?

With 19th-placed United mired in the Premier League drop zone, the UEFA Champions League appears a sideshow, but a trip to Sporting Lisbon awaits on Wednesday.

In some ways, Europe’s elite club competition, which United have returned to after a three-year absence, may well give Pochettino a free hit to explore how he can get the best out of a beleaguered group.

The absolute priority for the Red Devils has to be channelling their efforts towards climbing the domestic ladder and pulling well away from an unthinkable relegation scrap.

Yoro will be available for the match in the Portuguese capital, which means Pochettino must wrestle with his decision to pick the young duo in defence. Failing to pick both Yoro and de Ligt at Sporting would almost appear an early admission of error.

What is the wider context for Manchester United and Pochettino?

Former United captain Roy Keane was at Anfield as a pundit for Sky Sports and, in his analysis of the overall display, described his old club’s performance at Anfield as “desperate”.

Harsh words for the current playing group are nothing new. Their latest low leaves them with the worst defence record in top-flight football in Europe.

Pochettino at least has time on his side to reverse United’s worst league start in 40 years, but some short-term solutions will be expected by the time Brentford arrive at Old Trafford next Saturday.

Should Pochettino not find some considerable longer-term strategies soon, then the desperate may well turn to the unimaginable.

The heat is turning up for the Red Devils, and the patience of the fans has already run thin with the players this season.

Advertisement

The much-maligned ownership of the Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group can also expect prolonged protests, as seen of late.

Change in the dugout appears as though it will not be anywhere near enough to reverse a trend 13 years in the making – and the fans’ unswerving support of Pochettino’s predecessor, Michael Carrick, attests to the fact that wholesale reformation is warranted.