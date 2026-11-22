Lionel Messi escapes a red-card booking for a controversial throw-in in Miami’s 3-0 defeat to Columbus in MLS Cup playoffs.

Lionel Messi is at the centre of a controversy after hurling the ball at an opponent during a throw-in and after the Columbus Crew coach says the Inter Miami superstar should have been sent off instead of receiving a yellow card.

The incident took place on Saturday during Miami’s 3-0 home defeat by Columbus in the first game of a best-of-three series in the MLS Cup playoffs.

With 10-man Miami 1-0 down at the stroke of half-time, Messi’s frustration boiled over as he aimed a forceful throw-in into the face of Columbus Crew forward Gonzalo Tapia.

Tapia, less than a metre (3ft) away and trying to impede Messi’s actions, threw himself to the ground after the ball hit his face while Messi appealed for a handball.

Referee Allen Chapman showed yellow cards to both Messi and Tapia, but coach Laurent Courtois said afterwards Messi should have been given a red card.

“Everybody knows that he deserved more than a yellow card,” Courtois said in a postgame news conference when asked about the incident.

“It’s just really sad.”

What are the laws and rules about Messi’s actions at the throw-in?

According to the International Football Association Board Law 12, which pertains to fouls and misconduct, the appropriate disciplinary action for such an incident would be both players being “cautioned (yellow card) for unsporting behaviour”.

It adds that the player taking the throw-in could be “sent off (red card) for violent conduct (if the thrower used excessive force)”.

Chapman defended his decision to brandish a yellow card to Messi.

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“The force used was negligible, and the offence did not reach the level of violent conduct,” the referee told a pool reporter.

Tapia, who scored twice for Columbus in the win, refrained from commenting on the referee’s decision, saying, “I don’t know if it’s a red card, but I am not the referee to say. It stays there.”

Miami head coach Kily Gonzalez also echoed Tapia’s thoughts, adding that the “card doesn’t change much”.

“The referee saw a yellow, and that is it. We can’t blame the referee,” Gonzalez told reporters. “Sometimes they make mistakes. Sometimes they don’t like each one of us, and we have to accept it.”

The 3-0 defeat means seventh-seeded Columbus, the 2023 champions, could eliminate Messi and Miami from the playoffs with a victory in game two of the series in Ohio on Friday.

“It was a game where nothing went right for us, and we effectively created their chances for them,” Gonzalez said.

“We didn’t produce the great performance we had hoped for. Everything went wrong, but we have to learn from it because next time, if we don’t win, we’re out,” he added.