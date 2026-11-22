Trinity Rodman left in tears after scoring Spirit’s only goal as DiBernardo and Debinha give Current closely-fought win.

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Kansas City Current have defeated the Washington Spirit in a closely-contested final to be crowned the NWSL champions for the first time as Trinity Rodman’s bid to avoid a third consecutive final defeat ended in bitter disappointment in Washington, DC.

Vanessa DiBernardo curled in a goal direct from a corner and Brazilian international Debinha added a second in stoppage time to set up Kansas City’s 2-1 victory at Audi Field on Saturday.

Rodman headed in a 98th-minute goal to pull one back for Spirit, but Kansas City held on to win.

“We knew it was going to be a battle; we felt good coming out of the first half,” said DiBernardo, who was named the championship MVP months after returning to professional football following the birth of her daughter.

“We just had to be patient and finish off the game.”

It was another crushing loss for United States star Rodman and her Spirit teammates, who were also beaten in the final in 2025 and 2024.

Rodman, who was in tears at the final whistle, was knocked out of her stride earlier in the game.

The 24-year-old was on the receiving end of a rugged aerial challenge from Kansas City’s Laney Rouse after just five minutes and needed treatment on the sidelines.

Rodman returned to the field grimacing in pain and clutching her shoulder but completed the game.

The opening goal came early in the second half, with DiBernardo’s in-swinging corner looping into the net after Kansas City’s Kayla Sharples cleverly blocked Washington goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

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Deep in stoppage time, Debinha added Current’s second after a sweeping counterattack, before Rodman’s header was too little, too late.

The victory was Kansas City’s first NWSL title after losing in the championship game to the Portland Thorns in 2022.