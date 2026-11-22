Share Iraqi bodybuilding champion Sajad Jawad dies days after winning the Asian crown on social media

Sports fans in Iraq are mourning the death of international bodybuilding champion Sajad Jawad, who died aged 30 three days after winning a gold medal at the Asian Championships in Thailand.

Jawad’s death was announced by Iraq’s Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBFF) on Thursday, Iraqi media reports said.

“Iraqi international bodybuilding champion Sajjad Jawad has passed away,” the Iraqi News Agency reported, citing an IBFF statement.

“IBFF Iraq’s president, Faiz Abdul Hassan, and its members extend their deepest condolences to the late champion’s family and loved ones,” the statement added, without elaborating on the nature or manner of his death.

Jawad’s gold medal at the recent championships was widely celebrated in the country after he had previously finished 11th in the 90kg category at the same event.

He represented Iraq at several continental and national competitions in his short-lived career, according to reports in national media.

The comments on Jawad’s last social media post, published shortly after his win, run into the hundreds, with fans expressing their shock at his death.

“My heart is broken at this news,” Haider Waleed, a social media user, commented, while others pointed out how a national celebration turned into sorrow within days.