KC Current win NWSL championship as Spirit lose third consecutive final despite playing in front of rowdy home crowd.

Washington, DC – Trinity Rodman sat on the pitch and held her face in her hands, trying to hold back tears as the final whistle ended her Washington Spirit’s quest for the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) with a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Current.

For Rodman, who could be seen wincing in pain throughout the match after an early shoulder injury, the loss in the final on Saturday night was a familiar feeling. She and the Spirit had reached, but lost, the two previous finals.

This one, however, was different. The Spirit were playing in front of their home fans – a sold-out crowd at Audi Field in Washington, DC, and palpable support across the city.

The third time was not the charm for the Spirit.

The stakes were high on Saturday night with a huge turnout at the stadium and increased interest in women’s football across the country. Former footballer Tobin Heath compared the NWSL to the National Football League (NFL), the most-watched sports league in the US.

And with their cult-like following, the Spirit were hoping to leave local fans with a memory of sporting glory that would last a lifetime.

“The ladies fought hard. I don’t think it was the best performance, but they fought hard. They fought to the end. They were still in it in the 90-something minute, but I wish they would have won,” Spirit fan Angel Ughiovhe told Al Jazeera.

After the KC Current went 2-0 up, Rodman had clawed a goal back in the dying moments of the match, cutting the deficit in half, giving fans a glimmer of hope for a historic comeback that never materialised.

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“We were saying internally, third time is a charm,” Kim Bolt, chief marketing and strategy officer at the Washington Spirit, told Al Jazeera on Friday.

“I think especially because our fans mean so much to us, it would just be absolutely incredible if we could get the win in front of our, you know, rowdy Audi crowd.”

That belief was shared across the city. But it just wasn’t meant to be.

Despite the defeat, the final highlighted the passion for women’s football in the US capital and the adoration for the local team.

The soaring arches of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge glowed with the team’s green and pink colours ahead of the final. People across the city walked around with the team’s top that features Washington’s famous cherry blossom. Even the public buses said, “Go Spirit!”

For many Spirit fans, the final was more than a game. Chants of “Free DC” rang out in the stadium at the end of the 51st minute as they have for the past year since President Donald Trump deployed federal troops in the city.

The chant, which is timed to reflect DC’s quest to become the 51st US state, was echoed by spectators outside the stadium at nearby watch parties, highlighting the popularity of the political culture that fans had built around the team.

The capital city is home to nearly 700,000 people who do not have voting members in Congress because DC is not a state.

Carlene Reid said she was disappointed by the outcome of the match on Saturday but she took solace in that people across the country heard the demand for DC statehood.

“This is probably the most inclusive game I’ve ever come to and the most politically sound game,” Reid told Al Jazeera.

“It was absolutely amazing to hear the chant happen as a DC resident. So I’m happy that the message is getting out there that we are fighting for statehood.”

KC Current midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo scored directly from a corner in the 54th minute on Saturday shortly after the stadium erupted with the politically charged chant. Brazilian legend Debinha added a second for the champions from a counterattack in the 97th minute.

Rodman scored from a header minutes later.

The win cements Kansas City’s status as a football hub for the men’s and women’s games. Despite its relatively small population of 520,000 people, the city also has a team in the country’s top men’s football league, Major League Soccer (MLS), and it hosted six FIFA World Cup matches over the summer.

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Football has been growing in popularity in the US, especially after Argentinian legend Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023. Cohosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico only accelerated that trend. The US also hosted the Club World Cup in 2025.

Bolt said the surging interest in men’s football has not come at the expense of the women’s game.

“We have our own fan base that is passionate, that is hungry for content, that is hungry for our merch, hungry for our ticket sales,” Bolt told Al Jazeera.

“The growth in the men’s game – we’re not seeing that cannibalise or stunt our own growth because I think the fan bases are pretty unique.”

Attendance at Spirit’s home games at Audi Field – a 20,000-seat stadium – backs that theory. The Spirit played in front of sold-out crowds in the quarterfinal and semifinal.

And there wasn’t an empty seat on Saturday night despite the skyrocketing ticket prices, which started at more than $300 on the resale market.

The Spirit partnered with DC Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George to give away 400 tickets through a raffle.

Audi Field on Saturday featured some of the top players in the game between the two squads, who could play key roles for their national teams at the Women’s World Cup in Brazil next year.

On the Current side, Croix Bethune and Michelle Cooper are likely to feature for the US Women’s National Team (USWNT). Temwa Chawinga, who led Malawi to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final earlier this year, is expected to lead her country at the World Cup.

For the Spirit, Rodman was a young, rising star at the last tournament, but she heads into next year as one of the most renowned players in the sport as the USWNT push to reclaim the title from Spain.

The Spirit’s number 10, Leicy Santos, is also set to shine on the international stage with Colombia, while defender Esme Morgan is likely to be called up for England. Sandy MacIver is expected to start between the sticks for Scotland.

Algeria’s Melissa Bethi could also feature at the tournament after her team secured qualification by reaching the WAFCON semifinals.

“One of the best things about DC is that it is an international city,” Bolt said.

“We love the fact that our team is a reflection of the city, the diversity of the city – that we have so many international players.”