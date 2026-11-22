India’s Gukesh defends his title against Uzbekistan’s Sindarov in up to 14 games in Geneva from November 22.

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India’s Gukesh Dommaraju will defend his world chess title against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 22 to December 12.

The match, at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny on the outskirts of Geneva, will be played over a maximum of 14 classical games. The first player to reach 7½ points will be crowned world champion.

Both players will be 20 when the first game begins on November 24, making it the youngest world championship match in history.

The road to the crown

The official programme opens with a media day and opening ceremony on November 22. The first game is on November 24, and the 14th and final classical game is scheduled for December 11.

A win earns one point, a draw half a point and a loss none. Players have 120 minutes for their first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with 30 seconds added per move from move 41. Draw offers are not allowed before move 40.

If the score is tied at 7–7 after 14 games, the title will be decided on December 12 through tiebreaks at faster time controls, starting with four rapid games.

The players will share a $2.5m prize fund. Each earns $200,000 per game won, and the rest is split equally.

One will leave Geneva with the crown.

The contenders: India vs Uzbekistan

Gukesh made history in December 2024, when he defeated China’s Ding Liren in Singapore to become the youngest undisputed world champion, aged 18. Geneva will be his first title defence.

Sindarov won the 2025 FIDE World Cup, then the 2026 Candidates Tournament in Cyprus, where he went unbeaten and scored 10 points from 14 games. Victory in Geneva would make him the first undisputed world champion from Uzbekistan. His compatriot Rustam Kasimdzhanov won FIDE’s version of the title in 2004, when the crown was split.

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Sindarov arrives with the stronger record against his opponent. He leads their classical head-to-head 2–0 with one draw, and Gukesh has never beaten him in a classical game.

World champions through history

Since Wilhelm Steinitz became the first recognised world chess champion in 1886, 21 players have held the title over 140 years.

The championship’s history reflects the changing balance of power in chess. European masters dominated its early decades, with Germany’s Emanuel Lasker holding the title for a record 27 years, from 1894 to 1921.

After the second world war, Soviet players took over. From 1948 until 1972, every world champion came from the Soviet Union, beginning with Mikhail Botvinnik.

That run ended in 1972, when American Bobby Fischer defeated Boris Spassky in a match that became a defining moment of the Cold War. The title returned to Soviet hands in 1975, starting the era of Anatoly Karpov and Garry Kasparov, whose rivalry shaped chess for the next two decades.

In 1993, Kasparov broke away from FIDE, chess’s governing body, to form the Professional Chess Association. Two rival world titles existed until they were reunified in 2006. Since then, the crown has passed to India’s Viswanathan Anand, Norway’s Magnus Carlsen, China’s Ding Liren and, in 2024, Gukesh Dommaraju.

The Soviet Union and Russia have produced nine of the 22 champions. India has produced two, Anand and Gukesh, and 11 other countries have each produced one.

In Geneva, either Gukesh will join the small group of players who have defended the title, or Sindarov will add Uzbekistan’s name to the list of undisputed champions.