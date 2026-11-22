The Manchester United captain’s current deal expires at the end of the season, though the club has an option to extend.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says the club has offered him a new contract, but discussions have ⁠been put on ⁠hold as the team focuses on turning around their poor form.

“Yeah, the club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay. And as you said, there are no negotiations going on,” Fernandes told Sky Sports in an interview published on ‌Sunday.

Fernandes’s current deal expires at the end of this season, although United ⁠hold an option to extend the midfielder’s contract by a further year until June 2028, giving the club more time to reach an agreement on new terms.

“We spoke about the contract at the end of last season; we came in at the beginning of this season speaking about the contract, but because of the context of the team and the club, I just put that to one side because I don’t think it’s the right moment, neither for me nor for the club, to be talking about negotiations,” Fernandes said.

“The ⁠most important thing now is that the club gets ⁠back to winning games.”

The Portugal international also addressed comments claiming he had demanded more money and a longer deal, saying his priority was to remain at Old Trafford and help restore the ⁠club’s fortunes.

United are third from the bottom of the Premier League standings, having won only one of their opening 10 ⁠league matches, their worst start to a season ⁠in 40 years.

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“I’ve seen people saying that he’s asked for more money; he’s asked for more years. If I wanted more money, I wouldn’t be here. I had somewhere to go to get ‌much more money than being at Manchester United,” Fernandes said.

“I could have been in a place that’s much warmer than Manchester.”

New manager Mauricio Pochettino, appointed after ‌Michael ‌Carrick was sacked earlier this month, will take charge of his first game when United face fifth-placed Liverpool on Sunday.