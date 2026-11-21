Ex-Australia cricketers Khawaja and Warner taken off air having been most outspoken over 2018 scandal in South Africa.

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Usman Khawaja and David Warner were taken off television commentary duties on Saturday until the “Sandpapergate” storm passes, with both set to miss Australia’s entire Twenty20 series against England.

The retired pair have been the centre of attention since Khawaja claimed in his autobiography more than two weeks ago that the whole team knew about the plot to alter the ball in a Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018.

Only then-captain Steve Smith, his deputy Warner and Cameron Bancroft – who used the sandpaper – were found to be responsible by a Cricket Australia probe.

The move by Fox Sports, for whom they both work, came after Cricket Australia threw its “unanimous support” behind embattled Test captain Pat Cummins.

Cummins denied he knew what was going on and has been under huge pressure since Khawaja’s claims, which were first backed by Warner and then Bancroft.

“In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks,” Fox Sports Managing Director Steve Crawley told Australian media.

“While we always support all members of our commentary team and welcome a diversity of views which is a feature of our summer of cricket, we also understand the pressure they are under to respond to each and every new comment.

“We think it is increasingly difficult to focus on the game while the situation continues to unfold and think it is unfair on both commentators to put them in that position.

“We will continue to monitor the situation,” Crawley said.

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It was unclear when they would return, but Australia play four Tests against New Zealand in December-January after the five-game T20 series that got under way in Melbourne on Saturday.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is the latest player from the 2018 side to deny any knowledge of the use of sandpaper and added on Saturday that he would have considered his future had Cummins been removed as captain.