Former captains Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood lose Pakistan central contracts, but Babar Azam and Salman Agha backed.

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Pakistan’s Cricket Board has announced that it will drop former captains Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood in a major overhaul of its central contract list.

Saturday’s announcement, which expands the pool of contracted players to 38 ⁠from 30, comes a day after Pakistan won the second Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, marking a first series win in two years.

“We are testing new players and these contracts are devised to let players focus on their specific format,” Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed told the media.

The board overhauled the Test squad after the second Test in its disastrous 3-0 defeat against England, sending seven players home and sacking head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson was given the Test team in a bid to lift the country, which is currently ninth and last in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

Besides Rizwan and Masood, white-ball specialist Saim Ayub, spinner Noman Ali and pace bowler Hasan Ali are among the 12 players who have been removed from contracts.

Test skipper Babar Azam and recently sacked Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper Salman Agha are in the top category of the 38-player list.

“The ‘AB’ category is for Test and ODIs, ‘A’ for Test-only, ‘BC’ for ODI and T20I players; ‘C’ for T20I specialists; ‘D’ for development players,” said Javed.

The new contracts run from July 2026 to June 2027. Players had been without central contracts since the ⁠expiry of the previous cycle in June.

The PCB had said at that time that only male cricketers who had played at least four tests, six one-day internationals ‌or six Twenty20s in the previous 12 months would be eligible for central contracts.

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Under the new system, contracts are split into five specialised categories: tests and ODIs, Test specialists, ODIs and T20Is, T20I ⁠specialists, and emerging players in ⁠the developmental pathway.

The new contracts run through June 30, 2027. Players had been without central contracts since the ⁠expiry of the previous cycle in June.