League leaders Arsenal miss the chance to go eight points clear of second placed Brighton, who play on Sunday.

Share Noni Madueke salvages draw for Arsenal at Newcastle United as Raya injured on social media

Arsenal missed the chance to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after a stirring second-half fightback from Newcastle held the defending champions to a 2-2 draw.

The Gunners led on Saturday through Eberechi Eze’s strike after a dominant first 45 minutes.

But Mikel Arteta’s men were suddenly headed for defeat when goals from Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw provided a much-needed boost for under-fire Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle.

Noni Madueke salvaged a point for Arsenal and stretched their lead at the top over surprise package Brighton to six points.

However, the loss of influential goalkeeper David Raya to injury could provide a twist in the title race that many believed Arsenal would cruise.

Newcastle remain in the bottom half of the table with just one win in six games in all competitions.

Yet, Jaissle can point to his side’s second half performance as a potential turning point after a difficult start to his reign at St. James’ Park.

Arsenal move back six points clear of third-placed Manchester City, but missed the chance to put their foot down in the defence of their title.

Madueke continued his impressive form in the injury absence of Bukayo Saka and hit the post early on.

Former Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes was roundly booed on his first return to Tyneside since making a £75 million ($98m) move to the Emirates Stadium In August.

The Brazilian nearly silenced his former faithful when he prodded just wide from a Madueke cross as Arsenal pressed for the opener.

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It duly arrived 10 minutes before the break when Kai Havertz pounced on a poor touch by Lewis Hall and brilliantly played in Eze to blast high past Lukas Hornicek.

Jaissle got the response he needed from his half-time team talk as Newcastle came out a completely different proposition after the break.

Arsenal also played a part in letting the home side back into the game and lifting the 50,000 crowd in doing so.

Martin Odegaard shanked his attempt at a long ball forward to allow William Osula to play in Barnes to level.

Suddenly an Arsenal side that had kept seven clean sheets in their opening 10 league games was on the rocks.

Thiaw bundled home a second for Newcastle just 13 minutes later after Dan Burn was left completely unmarked from a corner and his header was only parried by Raya.

That proved to be one of Raya’s final interventions as the Spaniard had to be replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Raya would be a massive miss if the Spaniard is sidelined for a significant spell.

But Arsenal regained their composure in time to salvage a point that keeps them well in the driving seat to retain the title.

Odegaard made amends for his earlier error by freeing Madueke down the right and he cut inside before his tame deflected shot found a way past Hornicek.

Madueke told Sky Sports that he thought 2-2 was a “fair” result.

“Game of two halves is fair. First half we were outstanding. Should have got three goals to be honest. Missed a couple of chances myself. Everything else was there,” he said.

“The second half, the first 20 minutes, was not good by our standard. When you give this team and crowd belief at home, it is difficult. We showed character to get back in the game, but 2-2 is a fair result.”