Rodrigo Muniz set Fulham on the way but Elliot Anderson volley earns Manchester City a valuable Premier League point.

Manchester City avoided the ignominy of a fourth-straight defeat as Elliot Anderson’s strike kept an unsettled Etihad Stadium at bay in a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League.

Rodrigo Muniz opened the scoring in the 16th minute for the away side, who had only won two of their opening 10 league games to start the day just two points and three places above the relegation zone.

Anderson’s driven volley from the edge of the box in the 57th minute handed City their first point in the league since they opened their campaign with seven consecutive wins.

The midfielder, who had netted his first City goal since arriving from Nottingham Forest, nearly added a second with a burst into the box, but dragged his effort across the face.

City, who sit five points off top spot, had lost to Brighton, RB Leipzig and Forest in their previous games.

Holders and league leaders Arsenal play their game in hand over City at Newcastle later on Saturday.

City held one of the longest winning streaks in English football history with 20 straight victories over Fulham dating back to 2012.

That run is now over, but City’s run of poor results is not.

Boos from the home support greeted the final whistle, with City’s winless run in the league extending to four games — a stretch that has come soon after the club was found guilty of large-scale financial rule-breaking that leaves its future shrouded in uncertainty.

The display was far from convincing for City, with Erling Haaland guilty of wasting two great chances in the first half — and having one goal ruled out in contentious circumstances.

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After having a close-range effort saved by Bernd Leno, Haaland followed up and bundled the ball out of the Fulham goalkeeper’s possession and into the net on the goal line.

It was judged that Haaland kicked the ball out of Leno’s hands, with the Premier League saying Leno was deemed to be “in control of the ball”.