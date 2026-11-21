One of sport’s biggest rivalries takes centre stage as Liverpool host a Man United side in the EPL relegation zone.

Who: Liverpool vs Manchester United

What: English Premier League

When: Sunday, November 22 , at 4:30pm (16:30 GMT)

Where: Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom

How to follow: Al Jazeera will have full text commentary coverage of the game with build-up from 13:30 GMT

The latest rebuild of Manchester United begins at Liverpool on Sunday with Mauricio Pochettino in the hot seat – a position that some see as the impossible job.

The match at Anfield comes four days after the arrival of the Argentinian, who only oversaw his final game as United States coach on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old is tasked with ending a 13-year wait for a 21st Premier League title – only Liverpool have won the competition as many times as the Red Devils.

United sacked Michael Carrick last week with the team third from bottom in the league and suffering their worst league start for 40 years.

Pochettino is the ninth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired with the club’s last league title in 2014 and he is the fourth in the last three years.

United’s recent pain is made worse by Liverpool’s revival in the last decade, with the Reds sitting fourth in the table and hoping to mount a challenge this season to move clear as the team with the most English top-flight titles.

What were the key takeaways from Pochettino’s Man United media conference?

Given the swift turnaround from his previous role to his new one, Pochettino’s unveiling as United manager was combined with the pre-game media briefing ahead of the Anfield trip.

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Understandably, most of the questions centred on how United’s form can be reversed in the short and long-term.

“It is about building our own way here,” Pochettino said when asked what he can do differently to the other managers who have taken on the role since Ferguson’s farewell. “The past is not going to help, to think about yesterday.”

“We feel the support and we are going to work really hard to help the players to perform. That is the priority.

“It is normal when you don’t win games that the confidence starts to go down,” he said. “I think the players need to feel from us that we believe and trust in them.

“With the schedule we have ahead we have to settle on our principles. The players are intelligent, they have quality. Sometimes it is unlocking some things that didn’t appear for different reasons.”

A key figure ⁠⁠⁠⁠in any rebuilding effort will be captain Bruno Fernandes, whose future has been the subject of speculation as he has ⁠⁠⁠⁠yet to agree a new deal.

Pochettino revealed he had already held extensive talks with the Portugal midfielder and indicated he remained central to his plans.

“Bruno is our captain and a very important player but other players have to feel they are important from the bottom to the top,” he said.

“We spoke, I spent three hours chatting with all the players individually. It was ⁠⁠⁠⁠very nice contact.”

Questions about the squad’s fitness levels have swirled around Old Trafford, but Pochettino refused to criticise what he had inherited.

“It is about proposing that idea to be brave and take it to the field,” he said.

“We ⁠⁠⁠⁠cannot talk about data without context. It is easy to manipulate data but we need to ⁠⁠⁠⁠be honest, sometimes they don’t show something that you can see on the field.

“We are here not to denounce things. We are here to build something with our players.”

What have Liverpool said ahead of Manchester United’s visit?

Liverpool had lost consecutive games before their 3-1 win against bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace in their last match.

The run summed up the mixed start to life at Anfield for Andoni Iraola, who replaced Arne Slot in the summer – the former Bournemouth manager admits an epic encounter awaits.

“You don’t find bigger games than this, honestly. I feel lucky to be here and privileged to be part of these games,” Iraola said.

“We have to acknowledge the importance of the game, and also a lot of ingredients, such as their new manager.

“It is important for us in lots of different ways because we want to improve our form at home and the first chance we have to do that is on Sunday.”

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Iraola also admitted he fears Pochettino, whose Premier League experience was gained at Tottenham and Chelsea, will have an advantage because he does not know the Argentinian’s preferred tactics with his new club.

“We’ve faced each other. Obviously he has a lot of Premier League games that we can look at and we can look at games in the US, but they still have this small advantage,” Iraola said.

“We don’t have references to prepare because they can go different ways that we don’t actually know.

“The staff have been working with them, so they are going to arrive well prepared. We don’t have the references that we have against other teams.”

Iraola will have to adapt on the fly and the Spaniard plans to switch up his game plan if he is caught out by Pochettino’s tactics.

“Especially the beginning of the game will be important as we have to adapt to certain things and manage the situation as quick as possible,” he said.

“Every time there is a new manager you want to impress. It happens everywhere. But we have been focusing more on us, how we can improve.”

What happened the last time Liverpool played Man United?

United were 3-2 winners when the sides met in the Premier League at Old Trafford last season.

Liverpool fought back from two goals down in May, only for Kobbie Mainoo to net the late winner from the edge of the box.

What happened in the corresponding fixture last season?

United were 2-1 winners at Anfield in October last year, with Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire scoring either side of Cody Gakpo’s strike.

When did Liverpool last beat Manchester United?

Liverpool last beat United with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League in September 2024.

Luis Diaz scored twice and Mohamed Salah netted the other in the win for Arne Slot’s side.

When did Liverpool last beat Manchester United at Anfield?

Remarkably, the Reds haven’t beaten their fierce rivals at home since Jurgen Klopp’s side emerged victorious in March 2023.

The result on that occasion was, however, an emphatic 7-0 win for Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scoring twice, before Roberto Firmino added the seventh.

The two following seasons in the matchup at Anfield resulted in draws.

Prediction

Liverpool have been given a 57.3 percent chance of winning the game by Opta’s supercomputer, while United have only been given a 29.5 percent chance of claiming the spoils.

Head-to-head

This will be their 219th meeting, with United winning 85 of the encounters and Liverpool 72.

The fixture dates back to a 2-1 win for Liverpool in April 1894.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are boosted by the return of injured trio Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk, while Dominik Szoboszlai has also been cleared to play.

Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley have returned to training but are ⁠⁠⁠⁠not yet available. Hugo Ekitike is still sidelined.

Predicted Liverpool starting lineup

Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Manchester United team news

Patrick Dorgu and Harry Maguire are back in training after knocks, while Lisandro Martinez returns from suspension.

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Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are closing in on comebacks from knocks, but it is thought that the Liverpool match will come too soon.

Carlos Baleba, Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko remain out.

Predicted Manchester United starting lineup

Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Maguire, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo