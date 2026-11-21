Infantino handed huge boost in re-election campaign as FIFA president as CONMEBOL offers unanimous support.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has “unanimous” backing for re-election as head of world football from CONMEBOL, the 10-country South American bloc.

Infantino faced criticism over his aborted plan to allow private investment into the World Cup, but he also retains support from Africa and Asia for his bid to win re-election next March.

Each country has one vote with 211 members, and the winner will need to secure at least 106 votes in the ballot scheduled for March 18 in Rabat.

CONMEBOL has 10, Africa has 54 and Asia 46.

The CONMEBOL statement late on Friday was made in Barranquilla ahead of Saturday’s Copa Sudamericana final between Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro and Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

CONMEBOL said it appreciated “the leadership of the current FIFA president” and the “positive transformations in football” that he has driven since taking office in 2016.

Having been the sole candidate in 2019 and 2023, Infantino faces two declared challengers: Frenchman Philippe Diallo and Japan’s Kozo Tashima.

Infantino has fended off criticism of the enlargement of the World Cup, giving a FIFA peace prize to Donald Trump and – at the American president’s request – overturning a red card for a US player during the competition.

He is under severe pressure for the first time, but mainly due to UEFA’s reaction to the private investor plan that forced a humiliating climbdown.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has given full backing to Diallo, while Tashima has pledged to restore “integrity” to world football’s governing body.

Tashima, who serves on the FIFA Council, stressed his intention to restore trust in the governing body and make transparency and integrity the hallmarks of his campaign.

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He said he decided to run after he was incensed by FIFA’s shock decision to lift the ban on United States player Folarin Balogun.

In October, FIFA confirmed its intention to set up a $6.35bn development fund for the next four years.

The fund would allow money to be distributed to FIFA’s 211 federations, as well as to the regional confederations after a commercially successful 2026 World Cup.

The plan would allow for the payment of $25m to all 211 member federations.