Leeds come from a goal down at Stamford Bridge to shock Chelsea and climb above their hosts to sixth in Premier League.

Leeds United climbed into the top six of the Premier League after coming from behind to stun Chelsea with a 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Emmanuel Emegha’s first Chelsea goal opened the scoring on Saturday, but the Blues have now lost four of their last five matches to put manager Xabi Alonso under scrutiny.

Noah Okafor quickly levelled for Leeds before Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the visitors in front from the penalty spot.

Okafor delivered a thumping finish into the top corner and Brenden Aaronson delivered the final blow in stoppage time as Leeds savoured a famous win at the home of one of their historic rivals.

Bournemouth climbed into the Champions League places as their sensational run continued with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Evanilson struck for the sixth consecutive league game and Justin Kluivert added a second as the Cherries’ winning run in all competitions stretched to nine games.

Tottenham are also marching up the table after a difficult start to the campaign.

Teenager Luca Williams-Barnett was the star of a 2-0 win over Ipswich as he netted on his first Premier League start before Dominic Solanke added a second to secure a fourth win in five for Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

Thomas Frank’s arrival at Crystal Palace failed to inspire a turnaround in the Eagles’ fortunes as they lost 3-2 at Coventry to remain bottom of the table.

Dwight McNeil’s late own goal gave the Sky Blues a vital victory in their quest for survival back in the top flight after four goals were shared in a thrilling first half.

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Sunderland frustrated Aston Villa in a 0-0 draw that lifted the Black Cats above Manchester United in the relegation zone.

Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of United for the first time at Liverpool on Sunday with the Red Devils second bottom of the table.