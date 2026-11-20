Cricket Australia’s Sandpapergate forum for players to give their accounts has been ridiculed by former cricketers and pundits.

Cricket Australia (CA) should ensure its forum into Sandpapergate is handled as independently and openly as possible, a government spokesperson said on Friday, as former players slammed the governing body’s attempts to defuse an escalating controversy surrounding ⁠the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

CA bosses said on Wednesday that an independent forum would be set up to allow players to give their accounts of the incident, but the results would not necessarily be made public and no sanctions would follow.

The move has been ridiculed by past players and pundits, ⁠including former captain Michael Clarke, who said the Australian public had been lied to about who was party to the cheating during the 2018 South Africa Test series.

A spokesperson for Sport Minister Anika Wells said integrity mattered to “every kid with a bat or a ball”.

“This is Cricket Australia’s process to run and it is a matter for them to work through. Australians will expect this to be run independently and as openly as possible,” the spokesperson ‌said in a statement.

“We have a summer of cricket to look forward to and I’m sure all of Australia will get behind our team.”

No prior knowledge

CA did not provide immediate comment when asked by the Reuters news agency on Friday for more details about its forum.

The eight-year-old Sandpapergate scandal has reignited this month following allegations by former Australia batter Usman Khawaja that other players and staff knew of the ball-tampering – not just the three who were found culpable and sanctioned after a rapid investigation by CA’s integrity unit during the South Africa tour.

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CA banned then-captain Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months, and Cameron Bancroft for nine.

Test captain Pat Cummins and fellow ⁠pace bowler Mitchell Starc have since rejected Khawaja’s allegations, saying they had no prior knowledge of ball tampering.

But three ⁠other players involved in the 2018 tour came forward to back up Khawaja’s account, including Warner and Bancroft, who said “the whole team” knew, including coaching staff and a media manager.

Bancroft claimed the idea to rough up the ball with sandpaper to make it swing was Warner’s, but that the conversation had taken place “within a wider team environment”. He added that he had lied about the extent of the plot to protect CA’s investigation into the incident.

Clarke, who captained Australia from 2011 to 2015, said Bancroft’s explosive 4,000-word statement shared with the media on Wednesday had made CA’s forum redundant.

“The public don’t want any more bullshit,” ⁠he said on his podcast, Beyond23.

“The public want the complete truth to allow us to move on.”

The scandal has heaped pressure on Cummins, one of the game’s most devastating pace bowlers, who boasts a strong portfolio of ⁠corporate sponsors.

Cummins called Khawaja’s allegations “complete and utter nonsense” in an hour-long news conference last ⁠week, and criticised his former teammate for being “casual” with others’ lives and reputations.

He declined to comment to a large media scrum camped outside his Sydney home on Thursday and at training, but his manager said Cummins’s position remained steadfast and he had no need to respond to Bancroft’s statement.

A poll of 13,000 readers of Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper had 82 percent saying ‌they believed Khawaja’s, Warner’s and Bancroft’s accounts of Sandpapergate, versus 18 percent for Cummins and Australia’s bowlers who denied prior knowledge.

A majority of 6,000 readers in a poll in the Sydney Morning Herald said they did not expect Cummins to remain as captain for the first Test of the ‌home ‌summer against New Zealand, which starts December 9.

Former Australia bowler Mitchell Johnson said the public pressure on Cummins to stand down as captain would be too much.

“I just can’t see how his captaincy and personal brand survives this,” Johnson wrote in a column for The West Australian newspaper.