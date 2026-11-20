As players return from international break, Premier League leaders Arsenal face Newcastle United away on match day 11.

Who: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

What: Premier League, match day 11

Where: St James’ Park, Newcastle, United Kingdom

When: Saturday, November 21, at 5:30pm (17:30 GMT).

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up from 14:30 GMT before our live text commentary stream.

Club football returns this weekend following the international break, with Premier League leaders Arsenal looking to pick up where they left off in Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United.

The Gunners defeated Hull City 1-0 in their last league game before the break, extending their winning streak to five games after a promising start to their title defence.

The star-studded trio of Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have kept the red half of North London happy with their combined nine league goals. But Mikel Arteta’s side will once again have to do without their injured winger Saka for the upcoming test at St James’ Park.

Newcastle, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Fulham and eager to get back to winning ways.

Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock have been the most prolific goalscorers for the Magpies, who are winless in three games.

How have Arsenal played this season?

Arsenal are the best performers in the Premier League this season.

After 10 games, the Gunners lead the table with 27 points, with nine wins and one defeat.

They have a five-point lead over second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, and six points more than third-placed Manchester City.

How have Newcastle played this season?

Newcastle are in the bottom half of the table, sitting 12th with 12 points.

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The Magpies have won three games, drawn three and lost four.

What happened when Arsenal and Newcastle last met?

The teams last met in the Premier League on April 25. Arsenal won 1-0 that day at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to a ninth-minute thunderbolt from Eberechi Eze.

Predictions: Newcastle vs Arsenal

Opta’s supercomputer has picked Arsenal as the favourites.

Arsenal are predicted to have a 56.4 percent chance of winning, while Newcastle’s odds of victory are 21.7 percent. There is a 21.9 percent probability of a draw on Saturday.

Form guide

(Last five Premier League matches; latest game first)

Newcastle: D-L-W-L-L

Arsenal: W-W-W-W-W

Head-to-head

(Only in the Premier League)

Matches: 62

Arsenal wins: 38

Newcastle wins: 13

Draws: 11

Team news and predicted lineups

Newcastle

Brazilian midfielder Joelinton, who has not featured since the start of this month, is doubtful with a knock, while full-back Tino Livramento is available.

“I don’t want to be too precise with the medical update. We will get feedback from the specialists and we will find out how long Joe will be out,” coach Matthias Jaissle said about Joelinton.

“We had nine injuries – now most of them are back; slowly but surely we will get them back to match fitness,” the manager added. “We need to be patient with them. It gives us flexibility.”

Predicted Newcastle XI:

Lukas Hornicek; Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sean Steur, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Yoane Wissa, Harvey Barnes; William Osula

Arsenal

Defender William Saliba is set to return from a long injury layoff that has kept him out since the 2026 World Cup semifinals in July.

But winger Saka is expected to remain out for another month with a thigh injury.

“We had another test,” said Arteta on Friday. “[Saka] is evolving really well but looks like it’s going to be an eight-week injury, more or less, so I think it’s four at the moment, so it’s a while for him to be back with the team.”

Midfielder Martin Zubimendi picked up a hamstring injury on international duty last week, and Arteta said he would be out for a “few weeks”, while youngster Max Dowman is serving a suspension.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Christos Tzolis; Kai Havertz