As thousands from Qatar’s Nepali community watch their team play, they hope for the team to rise in global rankings.

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Doha, Qatar – On a warm Friday afternoon in Qatar, the country’s only international cricket stadium was a sea of Nepal’s uniquely triangular crimson and deep blue flags.

Nepal’s supporters arrived with flags draped across their shoulders, held them aloft to flutter in the breeze, cheering every delivery and waving them wildly in celebration of every wicket.

The events on the field seemed nearly inconsequential against the loud cheers of the thousands of fans who had filled the West End International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of the Qatari capital, as the nation with the world’s highest mountain faced the most powerful force in cricket.

Nepal were bowling first against India A – India’s second XI – in their first group match of the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Rising Star Asia Cup 2026 in Qatar.

Indian captain Tilak Varma and his batting partner Kumar Kushagra kept finding boundaries. Nepal’s bowlers faced the wrath and their fielders could barely keep up.

But the noise in the stands barely subsided.

The supporters followed every ball closely, their attention firmly focused on the team they rarely get to watch up close, especially living thousands of kilometres from home.

A cricket nation on the rise

Qatar is home to at least 367,000 Nepalis, according to the Non-Resident Nepali Association of Qatar, making them the Gulf country’s third-biggest diaspora community.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav was one of the few thousand Nepali fans who were on a mission to provide vociferous support to their cricket team this weekend.

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Yadav arrived at the stadium with seven Nepali friends, who had been planning to come as soon as the tournament’s fixtures were announced.

“This is our first time watching Nepal play outside our country,” Yadav told Al Jazeera.

For Nepal’s sizeable diaspora in Qatar, the cricket team provides a reason to gather around a national passion and often draws large crowds.

The supporters are happy to travel to stadiums to back a team that has risen through the international ranks over the past decade.

Nepal’s modern cricketing journey can be traced back to 1996, when the country became a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the men’s team first competed in an international tournament.

The turning point came when the South Asian nation qualified for its first ICC event at the T20 World Cup 2014.

Soon, Nepal’s players were being noticed on the international stage and leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane’s selection in major T20 leagues around the world raised the country’s cricketing profile.

Back home, cricket has spread far beyond the capital Kathmandu into towns and villages, backed by efforts to build the sport’s structure at grassroots level.

‘A passionate people’

For Qatar-based fan Himmat Joshi, the Nepali cricket team’s success has resulted in a sharp rise in the popularity of the sport.

“I feel a lot of happiness,” Joshi said while watching the team play against India. “In the past, fewer people followed it but it has grown over the years,” he said.

Mohammad Zahoor, who was among the thousands in the stands, sees the national team’s progress as a source of pride. He describes the Nepalis as a hardworking nation and says the country is building a domestic cricket system capable of competing with higher-ranked international teams.

“There is a lot of pride in seeing Nepali cricketers represent the country. We are a passionate people,” Zahoor said.

The ambitions extend beyond the T20 format.

Nepal’s supporters want to see the country compete against established cricketing nations and eventually earn a place among the teams playing Test cricket.

For Zahoor, defeating a Test-playing country would be an important step towards that ambition.

He also hopes cricket will become part of Nepal’s international identity, alongside its reputation for mountaineering, the Himalayas and being home to Mount Everest.

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“Nepalis play the game like a festival,” Zahoor explained.

“Our expectations and hopes are that one day Nepali people are known for their cricket as they are known for their culture of mountaineering and Mount Everest.”

At the stadium in Qatar, the flags, chants and sheer number of supporters reflected that ambition.

In the end, India broke their hearts with a crushing 306-run win.

But it mattered little to the thousands cheering on their team, despite the loss.

For some, including Yadav and his friends, it offered a unique opportunity to watch Nepal play abroad.

Others were simply happy to get a chance to follow a team that has given the country, and its passionate supporters, a growing presence in international cricket.