World Cup winners and European champions Spain have reached three of the four Nations League finals, winning in 2023.

World champions Spain will face France while England will play Norway in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League after the draw took place on Friday.

Spain beat France 2-0 in the semifinals of the World Cup in the United States in July on the way to winning the trophy. They also defeated Les Bleus 5-4 in the semifinals of the last edition of the Nations League last year.

The quarterfinals will be played over two legs in late March with Spain at home first after coming second in Group A3 while France topped Group A1.

Spain won the Nations League in 2023 while France beat them to win the 2021 final.

England topped Group A3 on goal difference after beating Spain away in their last outing, and their reward is a two-legged last-eight tie with Norway with the first leg on Norwegian soil.

England edged Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals this year before losing to Argentina in the semifinals.

The other quarterfinal ties will pit reigning Nations League champions Portugal against the Netherlands and Belgium against Germany.

The winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the final stages, which will be held in June at a venue yet to be decided.

Spain or France will play the Netherlands or Portugal in the single-leg semis, and England would face Belgium or Germany should they get past Norway.