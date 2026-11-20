Argentinian football legend Messi, who joined Miami in 2023, signed a contract extension through 2028 last year.

Lionel Messi remains the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer, with $28.3m in guaranteed compensation, according to a salary release on Thursday by the players’ union, with Chicago’s Robert Lewandowski second.

Argentinian legend Messi topped the league list revealed by the MLS Players Association with compensation almost $8m higher than last year, although his figures include only playing compensation, not income from other sources.

Messi signed a contract extension through 2028 last year.

Poland’s Lewandowski, who joined the Chicago Fire earlier this year, was second overall with $19.51m, followed by Orlando’s Antoine Griezmann of France at $13.94m, South Korean star Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC at $11.15m and Swiss international Breel Embolo of Atlanta United at $10.81m.

Among MLS clubs, Miami topped all teams in total guaranteed compensation at $59.37m, with Chicago second at $41.29m, Atlanta third at $38.35m, the Los Angeles Galaxy fourth at $34.91m and LAFC fifth at $32.91m.

The league’s lowest total team compensation was Philadelphia Union at $12.64m, with Sporting Kansas City second-lowest at $13.30m and DC United third-lowest at $14.55m.

The figures are through October 9 and are annualised for players who arrived in the summer transfer period.