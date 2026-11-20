Tashima is one of three names on the ballot for the March election, along with current President Infantino and Diallo.

Japanese football official Kozo Tashima said on Friday that ⁠the handling of Folarin Balogun’s red ⁠card at the 2026 World Cup was what prompted him to run for FIFA president against Gianni Infantino.

FIFA suspended forward Balogun’s automatic one-match ban for a red card in July, allowing the American striker to play against Belgium after United States ⁠President Donald Trump said he had personally asked President Infantino to review the sanction.

The decision triggered a swift and fiery backlash and, along with an aborted attempt to sell a stake in FIFA tournaments, led to opposition to Infantino’s re-election as president.

Tashima said he wanted to restore trust in FIFA, drawing parallels with ⁠2016, when Infantino took charge after a corruption scandal.

“Ten years ago something similar happened, and Mr Infantino became president to reform and improve things,” the Japan Football Association (JFA) honorary president told a news conference.

“He has certainly done wonderful things. But in this year, 2026, 10 years later, events have occurred that ignored governance.

“I have worked in football, especially as a player and coach. As such, I cannot accept Balogun’s red card in any way. On top of that, no explanation has been ‌given even now. I felt very indignant about this, and that is why I decided to stand here.”

Following the Balogun incident, FIFA’s disciplinary committee said it had the authority to suspend the one-match ban, and that it operated independently.

FIFA last month said it would amend the rule in its disciplinary code, which had allowed for the reversal of the ban.

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Working with Diallo

The election, set to be held in March next year, will be the first time since he won the post in 2016 that Infantino will face a challenge after being re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023.

French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo also announced a challenge on Monday with the backing of European governing body UEFA. Infantino has the support of Asia and Africa’s ⁠confederations.

“I have not actually received a nomination from any continental confederation. So I’m well aware that I’m at a considerable ⁠disadvantage in this race,” Tashima said.

“It’s a fact that Gianni’s support has been gradually declining. I will keep appealing to voters.”

Diallo said at a news conference on Tuesday that he would reach out to Tashima to “unite forces”. Tashima said he was open to the idea of coordinating with the Frenchman’s team to avoid splitting the anti-Infantino vote.

“I don’t think the French candidate’s ⁠entry puts me at a disadvantage. In fact, France has ties to Africa and other regions, so Mr Diallo’s entry may bring those votes,” he added.

“Watching his press conference, I saw that he pointed out FIFA’s accounting and other ⁠figures in great detail. I find it reassuring that such a professional has joined.”

‘Least conspicuous’ FIFA president

Tashima is a former Japan international and youth coach and the first Japanese candidate to stand for FIFA president. He has served on the FIFA Council since 2015.

The 68-year-old said that if elected, he would shun the spotlight.

“A foreign media person described me very accurately. They said that if I’m elected, I might become the least conspicuous president ever,” he said.

“That may have been ‌a bit of irony, but I’m fine with it. It’s not the president who should stand out, but the players.”

He added that he would need to be modest in his campaigning, much of which would be funded by his own money.

“The JFA’s budget for this year is already set, so of ‌course, ‌I would like support from the JFA, but we’ll also have to gather funds, for example by creating a fund or running crowdfunding,” he said.

“I won’t spend wastefully. I also have no intention of flying by private jet or anything like that.”