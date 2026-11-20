A bond between the people of Kansas and Algerians has deepened since the city hosted the North Africans during the World Cup.

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Algiers, Algeria – Tommee Sherwood never expected that Algeria would come to play such a big role in his life.

Until recently, the 70-year-old from Lawrence, Kansas – a retired university custodian, musician, and volunteer English teacher for refugees – had never been to North Africa before and knew Algeria mostly from the film The Battle of Algiers.

He was aware, though, that Algeria had given refuge to members of the Black Panther Party in the 1970s, including Pete O’Neal, chairman of the Kansas City chapter.

“That connection between Algerians and Kansas City goes way further than most people realise,” he told Al Jazeera.

Sherwood was among 38 residents of Lawrence who visited Algeria from November 9-15 at the government’s expense as a gesture of gratitude from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the way their small university city had welcomed the Algerian national team, which used Lawrence as their official base camp during the World Cup.

Five months on, the football was long over, but the genuine bond it had forged between two communities separated by 8,000km (5,000 miles) had only grown stronger.

On a boat in the Bay of Algiers on their first day in the country, a DJ was playing.

“He started playing some old jazz music,” Sherwood recalls in audio messages sent to Al Jazeera. “And he was playing some old timers – some old Kansas City guys that I used to know. It really touched me.”

He gave the DJ a small gift and took photographs. The next day, the same DJ was playing at a different event. He came over to Sherwood and handed him three vintage 45s – old recordings of Algerian singers.

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“He told me one of them sang a song to the French. It’s called ‘We Stay, You Go’. I really loved that,” Sherwood said. “These records, if they were made of gold, they wouldn’t be any more valuable to me.”

Sherwood describes the encounters with the DJ as “an example” of the hospitality they were shown by everyone during their time in Algeria.

“I never imagined that the World Cup would open such possibilities for cultural exchange and communication and I’m kind of astounded by it,” Sherwood said.

Five months earlier, Lawrence had hosted Algeria’s national team and its fans with a warmth that touched Algerians. Storefronts on Massachusetts Street flew Algerian flags. The city screened every Algeria and United States match on large outdoor screens. The Kansas University (KU) band played the Algerian national anthem for the team before training.

Algeria was among the 50 countries whose visa applicants faced a $10,000 bond requirement for the tournament, which meant few people from Algeria could make the journey. But the Algerian community in the US, estimated at no more than 50,000 across the country, also came to Lawrence in large numbers.

Saajida Andalsi, an Algerian whose mother has lived in Kansas for more than 36 years, served as an informal bridge between the different communities during the World Cup.

Originally from Algeria, the 24-year-old had not been back for 15 years, but was part of the November delegation. Remembering how Lawrence transformed during the tournament, the 24-year-old said: “My mum kept saying: ‘I didn’t go to Algeria. Algeria came to me’. Lawrence was like a city in Algeria.”

In July, Tebboune ordered the establishment of a twinning agreement between the Algerian town of Tipaza and Kansas City and extended invitations to 100 visitors at the state’s expense.

For Ruth DuWitt, director of community engagement at Explore Lawrence, the city’s tourism bureau, the trip to Algeria deepened her knowledge about the country’s struggle for independence.

Standing in the Casbah of Algiers, she watched the KU band and an Algerian group take the stage together. The Algerian conductor raised his baton over the KU ensemble and directed them through The Star-Spangled Banner, before the KU director conducted Algeria’s national anthem.

“We are standing in that very place – the Casbah – about freedom and revolution and all that spirit,” DuWitt says. “I’m getting choked up just thinking about it.”

Andalsi watched the same scene.

“It showed that there wasn’t just connection behind soccer. It was also music. It was the similarities in us just as humans,” she said.

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When both bands played together, the crowd was invited into the middle to dance. “It felt like a movie. Nobody could have imagined that happening.”

‘Everyone benefits’

Madjid Khettar, an Algerian who has lived in Kansas with his family for 13 years, did not make the November trip but has watched the after-effects of the World Cup reshape his daily life.

“Today, when I meet an American and tell him I’m Algerian, he immediately talks to me about the World Cup,” he says. “Even at the football pitch, if one of us is wearing the national team shirt, Americans come up and say they know we’re Algerian and they’re happy to meet us. That didn’t exist before.”

He describes how, when fires broke out in Algeria in August, Americans in Kansas asked how to send aid, and donated when collection links were shared. “That didn’t exist before either.”

Elizabeth Moore Aubin, who was US ambassador to Algeria from December 2021 until January 2026, was part of the Lawrence contingent during the tournament and joined the November delegation to Algiers. She visited more than 50 of Algeria’s 58 provinces or “wilayas” during her posting and built a significant online following.

“As two people groups, Americans and Algerians have more in common than they both realise,” she told Al Jazeera.

She added that it was “great to see subnational diplomacy at work”, but said bonds built through sport need institutional support to last.

“Academic, cultural and sports engagements can all help deepen our ties,” she said. “Those ties then mean more economic and cultural exchange. Everyone benefits.”

Sherwood is already planning to return to Algeria next spring with his wife, primarily to visit refugee camps near Tindouf in the disputed territory of Western Sahara, to help draw US attention to a crisis that is largely ignored in his country.

“It’s saddening that kindness has become such a big news story,” he said of the bond between Lawrencians and Algerians.

“I understand why that is, though, and hope there will be a day when that kindness and mutual respect between peoples is an everyday occurrence. I know we’re a long way from that.”