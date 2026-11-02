Sport|Boxing

Jake Paul to fight MMA star Cedric Doumbe

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to face mixed martial arts star Cedric Doumbe in boxing bout in Dubai.

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Jake Paul in action.
Jake Paul is held back by the referee during his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua on December 19, 2025 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, the US [Ed Mulholland/Getty Images via AFP]
By AP
Published On 2 Nov 2026

Jake Paul is returning to the ring a year after the YouTuber-turned-boxer had his jaw broken in two places in a loss to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The 29-year-old Paul will face mixed martial arts (MMA) star Cedric Doumbe on December 24 in Dubai in what Paul’s promotion company – Most Valuable Promotions – called a “professionally sanctioned 8-round cruiserweight bout”.

Anthony Joshua, right, punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, December 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida, the United States
Anthony Joshua, right, punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, December 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida, the United States [Lynne Sladky/AP]

Paul slipped out of the World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight rankings after the sixth-round knockout by Joshua in Miami last December, after which the American needed surgery.

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Paul has fought primarily at the 200-pound (90.7kg) cruiserweight class in the majority of his bouts in a pro boxing career that began in 2020. He has won 12 of his 14 fights, with one of his victories coming against 58-year-old Mike Tyson in 2024.

Doumbe, a Cameroon-born Frenchman, was a kickboxing world champion and is now an MMA fighter.

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