Footage circulated on social media appearing to show an individual in the Coventry section pointing to his phone and grinning as he displayed an image of Bradley Lowery during Sunderland’s 3-1 defeat on Saturday.

Share Coventry fan, 14, hands himself in after Bradley Lowery taunt in Sunderland on social media

Coventry City are investigating footage appearing to show one of their supporters taunting Sunderland with a photo of late supporter Bradley Lowery during their Premier League match, the club said.

Lowery, who died aged six in July 2017, suffered from a rare form of cancer which spreads rapidly across the body. He became known nationally as he accompanied the team on the pitch before matches.

British media reports said a 14-year-old boy had handed himself in to West Midlands police, who launched an investigation after footage circulated on social media appearing to show an individual in the Coventry section pointing to his phone and grinning as he displayed an image of Lowery during Sunderland’s 3-1 defeat on Saturday.

“Coventry City FC is aware of footage circulating on social media in connection with an incident during our Premier League fixture against Sunderland,” the club said in a statement on Sunday.

“The club does not tolerate offensive behaviour and will liaise with the relevant authorities to determine the appropriate course of action.”

Sunderland has not acknowledged the incident.

Gemma Lowery, Bradley’s mother, issued a statement on Sunday through the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which supports children and families affected by serious illness.

“As his [Bradley’s] mam, this breaks my heart. Behind that photo is a little boy who was loved beyond measure,” she said. “To see such a beautiful memory used in such a cruel way really does break my heart.

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“I hope the club takes appropriate action and the young lad’s family help him understand how hurtful his actions were.”

She emphasised in her statement that she did not want hate directed towards the individual but rather that he learn from the incident.

Social media users, however, were enraged by the “sickening” incident and called for a lifetime ban on the individual.

The football fraternity wasted no time in remedying the situation as hundreds donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation over the weekend.

Several shunned the fan’s thoughtless behaviour, while others shared testimony of Bradley’s bravery throughout his fight with cancer and how much he helped uplift the football community.

“One bad fan doesn’t represent Coventry City. Keep up the great work in keeping the wee man’s memory alive and doing great work in supporting others,” read one comment accompanying a donation.

Another comment read: “Bradley has achieved what no-one else has and that’s bringing rival fans together.”