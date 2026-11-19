Muhammad Hafizuddin Roslin, who won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, had his arm amputated after an accident.

Malaysia’s Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning weightlifter Muhammad Hafizuddin Roslin had his right arm amputated after a motorcycle accident but is in a stable condition in hospital, a Malaysian sports official said.

Roslin was “awake and smiling,” following a seven-hour-long surgery at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Malaysia Weightlifting Federation president Ayub Rahmat told the AFP news agency on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was conscious and in a stable condition in hospital, three days after the crash, the country’s top weightlifting official said.

Roslin reportedly lost control of his motorcycle while riding on the expressway on Monday night and sustained injuries to his right leg and arm, a haematoma – pooled blood – in the neck, as well as minor head injuries, according to Malaysian media.

Doctors amputated Hafizuddin’s arm above the elbow, local media reports said.

“Physically, his condition is improving but this incident has had a great impact on his future,” Rahmat said. He called it “a shock and a huge loss” for weightlifting in the country.

The Malaysian government said it would cover all treatment costs.

“The government, through the [National Sports Council], is fully covering the costs of treatment and medical care related to the incident, including follow-up treatment and hospital accommodation until he is discharged,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that Roslin’s training allowance would also continue at the current eligible rate.

Malaysian’s Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) also offered psychological support and sports psychology intervention for Roslin as part of his recovery, Malaysian media reported.

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“In this critical situation, an athlete’s greatest challenge is not merely the physical healing process, but also how to cope with emotional shock, the denial phase and the sudden loss of sporting identity,” said Dr Jaffry Zakaria, associate professor of the Faculty of Sports Science and Coaching (FSSK) at UPSI.

Hafizuddin won gold at this year’s Commonwealth Games in the men’s 88kg category and set a games record with a total lift of 345kg. His attempt of 162kg in the snatch category set a national record as well as a games record.

He was a prospect for the country at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.