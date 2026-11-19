Jepchirchir admitted to breaching anti-doping rules relating to the presence of banned substance EPO, Athletics Integrity Unit says.

Kenya’s reigning world and former Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been suspended for three years after testing positive for the banned substance EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

Jepchirchir admitted to breaching anti-doping rules relating to the presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites and to the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or prohibited method, the AIU said in a statement on Thursday.

EPO, a synthetic form of erythropoietin, is a laboratory-made version of a natural hormone produced mainly by the kidneys that signals the bone marrow to make more red blood cells, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Athletes sometimes misuse synthetic EPO as a performance-enhancing drug to boost oxygen delivery to muscles and improve endurance.

Jepchirchir was provisionally suspended last month after the AIU, which investigates doping in track and field athletes on behalf of the sport’s governing body, World Athletics, returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO from an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya before her Sydney Marathon victory in late August.

Jepchirchir has accepted the disqualification of all of her competitive results since July 17.

The 33-year-old won women’s marathon gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the world title last year. She is also a former world record holder in the half marathon.

The Sydney Marathon, which noted that Jepchirchir’s in-competition test had returned negative, said Irine Cheptai is set to be elevated to 2026 women’s champion.

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The AIU said it also sanctioned two other high-profile Kenyan runners.

Veronica Loleo, a half-marathon silver medallist at the 2026 world road running championships, was banned for three years after testing positive for EPO in an out-of-competition test.

Meanwhile, Ronald Korir, who placed fourth in the 2023 Berlin Marathon, received a six-year ban after abnormalities were found in his athlete biological passport, which he failed to explain. The AIU analysed 20 blood samples taken from Korir from May 6, 2023, to August 18, 2025, and identified abnormalities.

“The Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go,” AIU chief executive Brett Clothier said in a statement.

“The Kenyan government is aware of the current situation and has committed to further strengthen the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and take action to address the criminal networks that facilitate doping within the country.”

These were the latest in a long series of doping cases involving distance runners from Kenya.

Women’s marathon world record holder Ruth Chepng’etich, also from Kenya, was banned for three years in 2025 after admitting a charge related to a positive test for a banned diuretic. Former New York Marathon winner Albert Korir was given a five-year ban in March.