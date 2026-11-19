The 25-day tournament will feature 48 teams, with Dominican Republic replacing USA as FIFA plays down security concerns.

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The FIFA Under-17 World Cup has kicked off in Qatar, with 48 teams participating in the global youth football competition despite the United States’ withdrawal over security concerns last week.

The tournament, which opened with two concurrent matches on Thursday, will be played in the 2022 World Cup host nation over the next 24 days after FIFA dismissed security concerns in the country.

“Everyone is safe in Doha,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in the Qatari capital last week.

US Soccer withdrew its national team citing safety concerns last Thursday, but the sport’s global governing body, which is hosting the tournament, said at the time that its plans remained unchanged.

Qatar has not been targeted by missiles since July as a result of the US-Israel war on Iran.

“The safety and security of all participants and fans remain paramount. As with all FIFA tournaments and events, we are in close contact with the relevant authorities and ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌are looking forward to the tournament kickoff in Qatar,” FIFA told Al Jazeera in a statement hours after the USA’s announcement.

“In recent months, Qatar has successfully hosted several international events,” it added.

Qatar hosted two major international tournaments in the past two weeks.

MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix was successfully held on November 8 and the FIP Padel World Cup 2026 ended on the same day.

The tournament will be hosted at the competition complex in Aspire Zone, Qatar’s central sporting hub.