Jhon Perlaza threw a stone that struck an assistant referee, who later required surgery, during a third-tier match.

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Football authorities in Ecuador have handed an eight-year ban to player Jhon Perlaza after ⁠he threw a stone that struck an assistant referee during a third-tier match last month.

“The assistant referee suffered serious injuries that required surgery and a 60-day recovery period,” ‌Ecuador’s football ‌federation (FEF) said in a statement announcing the sanction on Wednesday.

The incident occurred ⁠during the 96th minute of the match between Perlaza’s side Club Ciudad de Yantzaza and Club Rio Aguarico ⁠FC on October 17. The match was abandoned after assistant referee Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Nunez was struck.

“The disciplinary committee found the player responsible for physical aggression against a match official and suspended him for eight years from all football-related activity, until October 19, 2034.

“In addition, the FEF will ask FIFA to extend this ⁠sanction worldwide.”

The FEF added that Yantzaza would ⁠have to pay a fine of $2,000 as well as a further $4,369.73 to cover the assistant referee’s medical expenses.

In a statement released on October ⁠20, Yantzaza apologised to the refereeing team and fans for the incident.

“As an institution, ⁠we categorically reject all acts of ⁠aggression, whether verbal or physical, both inside and outside sporting venues. We firmly believe that football should be a space of respect, coexistence, and ‌fair play,” they said.

“Once the person responsible for this regrettable incident was identified, the institution made the decision ‌to ‌remove him immediately, and he is therefore no longer part of our club.”