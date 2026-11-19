Abel Nunez, 16, died after suffering a severe blow to the head during a youth football match for his club Ezeiza.

Football fans and players in Argentina are mourning the death of teenage footballer Abel Nunez, who died after suffering a head injury during a youth match last week.

Nunez suffered a severe blow to the head during a fifth division youth match between his club FC Ezeiza and Muniz on Friday and died two days later, according to reports in Argentinian media.

Shortly after the on-field incident, the 16-year-old’s club posted a statement saying he suffered a “severe head injury that required surgery” and called on supporters to participate in a prayer chain.

Following his death, Argentine social media was flooded with an outpouring of shock and messages of condolence for Nunez’s family and friends, said Argentinian news outlet TN Deportivo.

“With profound sorrow and immense sadness, we say goodbye to a young man who had his whole life ahead of him and who today leaves us with a void impossible to describe,” his club said.

“After suffering a hard blow during a match, proudly wearing our Ezeiza shirt, we deeply regret his departure.

“Today football is in the background. We are overwhelmed by the pain of saying goodbye to a colleague, a young man full of dreams and hopes, who was part of our family.

“May you rest in peace. You will always be part of our family.”

Born in 2008, Nunez was a native of Ezeiza, a city within the Greater Buenos Aires region. He played both football and futsal regularly, according to the information he shared on his Facebook profile.

Nunez’s futsal team, Nueva Estrella, also joined in the mourning and announced a suspension of activities.

Advertisement

“You will always be with us. Your memory will live forever in our hearts,” the club wrote on social media.

Roman Corral, the father of the teenager’s best friend, gave a heartbreaking account of how the young man’s teammates and loved ones are coping with their grief.

“The boys are devastated; it’s something unnatural for them. At that age, you think you’re a superhero, and to lose your life like that, the way Abel lost his… I’ve known him since he was 12, when he started school with my son in first grade. His dream was to be a football player, just like my son,” Corral told Radio La Red in Argentina.

Corral used the radio programme to send a direct message to the Argentine football authorities: “If anyone from the AFA is listening, please observe a minute of silence. He wanted to live as a footballer and he should be given a send-off as a footballer because he died on the pitch, doing what all Argentinians love, which is playing football.”