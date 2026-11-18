The 41-year-old was detained on Sunday by US immigration authorities at El Paso International Airport in Texas.

Share Venezuelan boxer Linares arrested in US and faces deportation, ICE confirms on social media

United States immigration authorities confirmed on Tuesday that former Venezuelan world boxing champion Jorge Linares remained in custody and was facing deportation proceedings after being detained on Sunday.

The 41-year-old was arrested by US Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials at El Paso International Airport, US media reported, citing an ICE spokesperson describing him as “a foreign national in the country without legal immigration status, arriving from Venezuela”.

“He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” ICE said in a statement on Tuesday.

Three-time world champion Linares had announced his detention in a social media post on Sunday.

“ICE has detained me in El Paso, Texas. This is crazy,” Linares wrote on X. He has not posted anything since.

Al Jazeera was able to confirm through ICE’s online Detainee Locator System that Linares was being held at the El Paso Processing Centre.

Lawyers for the boxer said on Tuesday that Linares was “authorised” to be in the US.

“Mr Linares is authorised to be in the United States and he has cooperated fully with immigration authorities,” law firm Wilner & O’Reilly said.

“We are in communication with ICE and are working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. Immigration matters follow established procedures, and those procedures take time.

“We are confident in Mr Linares’s position and ask his fans, the press and the public for patience in the meantime.”

The firm added that Linares and his family were deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from Venezuela and from fans around the world.

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“Out of respect for his privacy and the legal process, we are unable to comment further on his case at this time,” the firm concluded.

World Boxing Association President Gilberto Mendoza also confirmed Linares’s detention and that immigration lawyers were handling his case.

“As WBA President, I will always support our champions, in and out of the ring. Stay strong, Jorge,” Mendoza wrote on X.

Widely regarded as one of the most skilful fighters of his generation, Linares won world titles in three weight divisions – featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight – during a 21-year career.

Nicknamed “The Golden Boy”, the Venezuelan won his first world title in 2007.

He would later hold the WBA super featherweight title from 2008 to 2009, and the WBA and WBC lightweight titles from 2014 to 2018.

He retired in 2023 following a defeat to Britain’s Jack Catterall in Liverpool, finishing his career with a record of 47 wins, 29 by knockout, and nine defeats.