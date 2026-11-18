Cricket Australia says it will establish a forum, likely led by a former judge, but there will be no new sanctions.

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Cricket Australia has ruled out reopening an investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal but said it would launch an independent forum for players to share their version of events as a “circuit breaker”.

Festering wounds over what happened in the third Test at Cape Town eight years ago reopened last week when Usman Khawaja released his autobiography.

In the book, Khawaja alleged the whole team knew about the plot to rough up the ball with sandpaper to make it swing, an allegation strenuously denied by current captain Pat Cummins.

A Cricket Australia probe at the time concluded that only then-captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were in the know, with all three sent home in disgrace and banned.

Warner, who has backed Khawaja’s version of events, over the weekend accused Cricket Australia of conducting “a shoddy investigation”, claiming not all players had been interviewed.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said the past week had been an “incredibly difficult and uncomfortable time for the game and for everyone who was involved”.

However, speaking in Hobart ahead of Australia’s one-day clash with England on Wednesday, Greenberg was adamant that “the investigation has been completed” and ruled out making it public, citing confidentiality.

“We’ve got almost everyone’s version of events, and they differ markedly,” he said.

“This is the greatest challenge with this project is people’s version of events at the time differ substantially, and we have to give enormous respect for each individual.

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“Looking for the perfect truth doesn’t exist, and we’re not chasing that,” he added. “We’re giving people the opportunity to have their version of events played into a safe place.”

Interim chairman David Boon said instead that a forum, likely led by a former judge, would be established.

But there would be no new sanctions coming out of it.

“After careful discussion, we agreed to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and their perspectives,” he said.

“We believe it is time for a circuit breaker. This is not about litigating the past. It is about giving the opportunity to those involved to have their voices heard.

“Australian cricket is at its strongest when we’re united, and we owe it to everyone who loves the game to make every reasonable effort to move forward together with understanding, respect and perspective.”

‘Game needs to move on’

Cricket Australia (CA) would not commit to making public the contents of the forum, which it hopes can be wrapped up within a month.

“We will look to be as transparent as we possibly can, while at the same time protecting the confidentiality of the people who come forward,” Greenberg said.

He denied the forum was to appease Warner, who has been vocal in his support of Khawaja.

“This is not about appeasing any individual. This is about the game; it’s about the sport,” Greenberg said.

“The game needs to move on somehow from this. These events were eight years ago. They caused enormous pain and hurt for lots of people, and are doing it again now.

“And at some point we have to move forward. And we can’t move forward without putting some of the steps in place.”

Greenberg, who took over at Cricket Australia in 2025, said the governing body also had to take some responsibility for the environment that existed in the team in 2018.

“You’ve heard a number of times through different players that the culture at that time was quite toxic,” he said.

“It was a difficult dressing room. It was a win-at-all-costs mentality, and that doesn’t just start with a group of players. It comes from an entire organisation.”

Warner said he agreed there should be no new sanctions for anyone involved, but would prefer to have an open inquiry.

“I would’ve liked an open inquiry, and the people that were there at the time actually can come forward and speak,” he said while commentating on the Australia-England match.

“It’s not about penalties. It’s about transparency and accountability – which Todd’s acknowledged, on CA’s behalf, about the culture at the time with the players and CA.”

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Khawaja, also on commentary for the match, said he welcomed a “safe space to chat”, but voiced concern that it would be behind closed doors.

“The biggest question I have is [that] the board makes the decisions of what comes out at the end,” he said.

“How is that an actual way of trying to present what people have said?

“I can go in there and say something, but then the board can decide they’re not going to release that.”